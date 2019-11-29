Bose QC35 II Noise-Cancelling Headphones are $70 Off for Black Friday
The legendary Bose QC35 II noise-cancelling headphones are currently $70 off on Amazon for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $279.
Grab the Bose QC35 II for Just $279 this Black Friday, Down from $349 MSRP
Ask anyone which are the best-ever noise cancelling headphones of all time. If they say anything else other than the Bose QC35 II, then they're probably lying. The point being, these headphones are the best in the business with noise-cancelling tech that puts everything else to shame. And if you need a pair of QC35 IIs for yourself, then you've come here on a very lucky day as they are discounted to just $279 for Black Friday 2019.
The Bose QC35 II offer an extremely comfortable fit and finish and offer battery life of up to 20 hours which is more than enough. You also get access to Bose AR, Alexa, 3 levels of noise-cancellation, music sharing and of course, the Bose Connect app. What more do you need? Of course, the headphones itself, which you can grab from the link below.
Buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR - Was $349, now just $279
