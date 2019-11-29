Black Friday Flash Sale: Fire TV Stick for Just $19.99 with Alexa Voice Remote
Transform your regular TV into a smart one for just $19.99, thanks to this sale on the Fire TV Stick from Amazon.
Fire TV Stick Adds Value to Your Current TV by Opening up a Whole New World of Entertainment and Alexa
It's safe to say that Amazon is taking over our lives in weird and wonderful ways. There are a ton of products to choose from but the Fire TV Stick has a special place in our hearts. See, this dongle connects straight to your TV using HDMI and then adds abilities which you thought were only possible if you instead in a brand new TV set.
Once the Fire TV Stick is plugged in, you get access to a ton of entertainment apps including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, ESPN and whatnot. If you are well invested in the world of Amazon then you get access to the Prime services, including movies, TV shows and music. The fun just doesn't stop there, you also get a Alexa Voice Remote in the package to control the entire thing. And as the name suggest, you get access to Alexa on the big screen too.
This is an insane little deal which no one should miss. Regularly, you have to pay $40 in order to get access to the Fire TV Stick, but now that it's down to just $19.99, why not pick up two?
Buy Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in - Was $40, now just $19.99
Want even more deals? They're all here:
- Latest AirPods Drop to Insanely Low Price of $129 for Black Friday [Limited Stock Only]
- Best Black Friday Deal: Unlocked Galaxy S10 + Free Galaxy Buds for $699 [Was $1,029]
- Black Friday 2019 Deals on microSD Cards, From Just $5.79!
- Black Friday 2019 Discounts the Echo Show 5 to $49.99 [Save $40]
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Heavily Discounted to $22 for Black Friday 2019 [Was $49.99]
- GoPro HERO8 Holiday Bundle $150 Off for Black Friday 2019 [Now $349]
- 32GB iPad 7 Drops to $249 for Black Friday 2019, 128GB Model for $329
- Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are $44 Off Right Now
- Black Friday Deal: Magic Mouse 2 $20 Off, Now Just $59 [Was $79]
- Apple Pencil 1 Discounted to $79 for Black Friday 2019 [Was $100]
- Black Friday Deal Discounts SanDisk and WD Products by up to 60%, Includes microSD, SD Cards, SSDs, More
- Thanksgiving Day Deal Discounts Iron Man Edition Tello Drone to Just $89 [Was $129]
- Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug Bundle for Just $26.99 [Was $74.98]
- 11-inch iPad Pro Now $150 Off for Thanksgiving, Starting from $649
- Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System $120 Off for Black Friday 2019
- Black Friday 2019 Discounts 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro to $674 [$125 Off]
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Latest MacBook Air for Just $799 with No-Rush Shipping [Was $1100]
- Red Hot Black Friday Deal: 64GB SanDisk Extreme microSD Card for Just $14.48
- Amazon’s $29.99 Fire 7 Tablet Deal for Black Friday 2019 is Crazy Good
- Apple Watch Series 3 Discounted to $169 for Black Friday
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Ring Video Doorbell for Just $59.99 [Was $99]
- GoPro HERO7 Bundle $135 Off for Black Friday 2019, Includes Extra Battery + microSD Card [Now $299]
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to $120 Off for Black Friday 2019 – Multiple Options Available