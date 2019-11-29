Black Friday Flash Sale: Fire TV Stick for Just $19.99 with Alexa Voice Remote

Transform your regular TV into a smart one for just $19.99, thanks to this sale on the Fire TV Stick from Amazon.

Fire TV Stick Adds Value to Your Current TV by Opening up a Whole New World of Entertainment and Alexa

It's safe to say that Amazon is taking over our lives in weird and wonderful ways. There are a ton of products to choose from but the Fire TV Stick has a special place in our hearts. See, this dongle connects straight to your TV using HDMI and then adds abilities which you thought were only possible if you instead in a brand new TV set.

Once the Fire TV Stick is plugged in, you get access to a ton of entertainment apps including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, ESPN and whatnot. If you are well invested in the world of Amazon then you get access to the Prime services, including movies, TV shows and music. The fun just doesn't stop there, you also get a Alexa Voice Remote in the package to control the entire thing. And as the name suggest, you get access to Alexa on the big screen too.

This is an insane little deal which no one should miss. Regularly, you have to pay $40 in order to get access to the Fire TV Stick, but now that it's down to just $19.99, why not pick up two?

Buy Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in - Was $40, now just $19.99

