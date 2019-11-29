Black Friday Deals on Sony Mirrorless Cameras – A7III $200 Off, A6000 for $398, More
Here's your ticket to buying a great mirrorless camera straight from Sony as the company is offering massive discounts on its camera lineup for Black Friday 2019.
Save Big on Sony Mirrorless Cameras and Body Kits, Deals Starting from Just $398
Finding a great camera these days is actually quite easy. You turn your rudder towards Sony and you make the purchase. Game over.
But, Sony is not a cheap brand by any means, and Black Friday aims to fix things a little on the pricing front by offering a plethora of Sony mirrorless cameras including some great full-frame and APS-C options from as little as $398. Jump right in and save big!
Sony Alpha a7IIK Mirrorless Digital Camera with 28-70mm Lens - Was $1730, now just $998
Sony a7 III Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera with 28-70mm Lens Optical with 3-Inch LCD, Black - Was $2198, now just $1998
Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 16-50mm and 55-210mm Power Zoom Lenses - Was $999, now just $598
Sony a5100 16-50mm Interchangeable Lens Camera with 3-Inch Flip Up LCD (Black) - Was $598, now just $398
Sony a7R II Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera, Body Only (Black) - Was $3010, now just $1398
Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens, Graphite - Was $698, now just $448
Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, 24 MP - Was $698, now just $448
Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera 24.3 MP SLR Camera with 3.0-Inch LCD - Body Only - Was $548, now just $398
Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50 mm Lens 24.3MP - Was $698, now just $448
Sony Alpha a7II Mirrorless Digital Camera - Body Only - Was $1504, now just $898
Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera 24.3MP SLR Camera with 3.0-Inch LCD - Body Only (Silver) - Was $548, now just $398
Want even more deals? They're all here:
