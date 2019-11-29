Black Friday Deal: Matte Black Beats Solo3 for $129 [Was $199]

Hurry up if you want a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones for yourself today for just $129, down from original price of $199.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are Like AirPods, Except Bigger and Better, Feature W1 Chip for AirPods-Style Pairing

When Apple released the original AirPods, it complemented the earphones with the BeatsX and Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. All of these feature Apple's W1 chip for seamless pairing with an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, meaning that the moment you power the headphones on, you'll get a quick pop-up in iOS for connecting immediately. Once you tap on Connect, everything will by synced across your devices using the power of iCloud. If you want all of this right now, then you can invest in the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at an extremely discounted price.

The Beats Solo3 are similar to the AirPods when it comes to wireless prowess, but improves in one key area: sound quality. See, the Solo3 have larger audio drivers, meaning they can push out a tremendous amount of bass. And since the Solo3 headphones are over-ear style therefore you can expect a lot of comfort in long listening sessions. The ones on sale come in a marvelous matte black finish but you can pick them up in other color options too if you like.

So, hit the link below and improve your listening experience right away.

Buy Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Matte Black - Was $199, now just $129

