Black Friday Deal: Matte Black Beats Solo3 for $129 [Was $199]
Hurry up if you want a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones for yourself today for just $129, down from original price of $199.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are Like AirPods, Except Bigger and Better, Feature W1 Chip for AirPods-Style Pairing
When Apple released the original AirPods, it complemented the earphones with the BeatsX and Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. All of these feature Apple's W1 chip for seamless pairing with an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, meaning that the moment you power the headphones on, you'll get a quick pop-up in iOS for connecting immediately. Once you tap on Connect, everything will by synced across your devices using the power of iCloud. If you want all of this right now, then you can invest in the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at an extremely discounted price.
The Beats Solo3 are similar to the AirPods when it comes to wireless prowess, but improves in one key area: sound quality. See, the Solo3 have larger audio drivers, meaning they can push out a tremendous amount of bass. And since the Solo3 headphones are over-ear style therefore you can expect a lot of comfort in long listening sessions. The ones on sale come in a marvelous matte black finish but you can pick them up in other color options too if you like.
So, hit the link below and improve your listening experience right away.
Buy Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Matte Black - Was $199, now just $129
Want even more deals? They're all here:
- Latest AirPods Drop to Insanely Low Price of $129 for Black Friday [Limited Stock Only]
- Best Black Friday Deal: Unlocked Galaxy S10 + Free Galaxy Buds for $699 [Was $1,029]
- Black Friday 2019 Deals on microSD Cards, From Just $5.79!
- Black Friday 2019 Discounts the Echo Show 5 to $49.99 [Save $40]
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Heavily Discounted to $22 for Black Friday 2019 [Was $49.99]
- GoPro HERO8 Holiday Bundle $150 Off for Black Friday 2019 [Now $349]
- 32GB iPad 7 Drops to $249 for Black Friday 2019, 128GB Model for $329
- Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are $44 Off Right Now
- Black Friday Deal: Magic Mouse 2 $20 Off, Now Just $59 [Was $79]
- Apple Pencil 1 Discounted to $79 for Black Friday 2019 [Was $100]
- Black Friday Deal Discounts SanDisk and WD Products by up to 60%, Includes microSD, SD Cards, SSDs, More
- Thanksgiving Day Deal Discounts Iron Man Edition Tello Drone to Just $89 [Was $129]
- Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug Bundle for Just $26.99 [Was $74.98]
- 11-inch iPad Pro Now $150 Off for Thanksgiving, Starting from $649
- Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System $120 Off for Black Friday 2019
- Black Friday 2019 Discounts 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro to $674 [$125 Off]
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Latest MacBook Air for Just $799 with No-Rush Shipping [Was $1100]
- Red Hot Black Friday Deal: 64GB SanDisk Extreme microSD Card for Just $14.48
- Amazon’s $29.99 Fire 7 Tablet Deal for Black Friday 2019 is Crazy Good
- Apple Watch Series 3 Discounted to $169 for Black Friday
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Ring Video Doorbell for Just $59.99 [Was $99]
- GoPro HERO7 Bundle $135 Off for Black Friday 2019, Includes Extra Battery + microSD Card [Now $299]
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to $120 Off for Black Friday 2019 – Multiple Options Available