Apple’s April 20 ‘Spring Loaded’ Event – Here Is What You Should Expect

Where Apple was rumored to unveil a slew of products in March, the company instead announced its ‘Spring Loaded’ event for April 20, catching all the tipsters off-guard who were clamoring that several announcements would take place in the previous month. Now that the event's announcement is set in stone, let us discuss what could be showcased in Apple’s presentation. Here is what to expect.

12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED

One of the most highly anticipated products of 2021, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, will be the first from Apple to sport a mini-LED screen. Rumors have also spoken about an 11-inch iPad Pro, but we believe Apple will still stick with LCD on this model. Having a mini-LED on a product like this will be a welcome addition for creative professionals as it drastically improves color accuracy, contrast, and peak brightness for when you are doing color-sensitive work.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also said to be a beast in the specifications department, assuming these details are true. The upcoming flagship slate could feature an A14X Bionic, which according to various opinions, is just another variant of the M1 chip running in the latest Macs. In case you are wondering, the M1 can effortlessly beat a 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring an 8-core Intel Core i9 chip. Looking at these results, we should not expect anything less from the iPad Pro when it comes to performance.

There is also a possibility that the new tablet line supports Thunderbolt and 5G connectivity, with Apple possibly relying on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem, the same chip found in the iPhone 12 family. In terms of design, renders show that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro might not look all that different from the 2020 iPad Pro, which is not a deal-breaker because the majority of the customers will give preference to how the slate performs rather than how it looks, so there is that.

AirTags

We believe that the AirTags are not expected to be a major product launch, but these could be your biggest ally, depending on the situation. If you have heard of Tile, AirTags will be considered to be its competitor and can be used as an all-purpose finder for locating a variety of items like keys and bags. According to previous info, AirTags may also take advantage of ultrawide-band technology for location tracking purposes.

To make this possible, Apple could use the same U1 chip found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series. If you are curious about how the AirTags will look, previously leaked renders show the Tile-like competitors will sport a circular form factor, with the size of these trackers possibly being larger than a bottle cap. A previous rumor also stated that this product might feature interchangeable batteries, meaning that the product will last you indefinitely.

Unfortunately, pricing is an area that was not discussed in previous rumors, but we will not be surprised if these cost you $99 a unit.

Apple TV 6

The Apple TV 6 could be the most powerful entertainment box released by the company, though we would not be surprised that its exterior remains the same as previous iterations. However, Apple is taking its sweet time with the announcement, as one tipster said that it could be shipped any time in 2020. It is possible Apple was doing a little hardware tweaking here and there, but we guess that the wait will be worth it. Why do you ask?

According to previous rumors, the Apple TV 6 could feature an A12X Bionic, the same silicon featured in the 2018 iPad Pro line, making it a compact powerhouse. However, a separate rumor claims an A14 Bionic will be fueling it, with the machine arriving in Q4, 2021 instead of April. Developers may also have been sent an Apple TV prototype touting A14X Bionic-like performance to test out graphically demanding games, just to see how it would run.

This rumor can generate momentum regarding Apple’s plans to bring gaming titles rivaling that of the ‘Breath of the Wild,’ and the Apple TV 6 would have no problem running these at respectable framerates. Apple may also provide a dedicated gaming controller with the package, along with an improved cooling solution for the Apple TV to allow the performance cores to run at the highest possible frequency without running into thermal constraints. The latest iOS 14.5 Beta code leak suggests that the new Apple TV will also provide 120Hz refresh rate support.

This should make the entire tvOS experience super-fluid while also delivering the same experience while gaming. For those anxiously waiting for the Apple TV 6, this hardware is definitely something we should wait for.

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 will succeed the second-generation model, and for the first time, Apple could introduce a redesign to its non-pro wireless earbuds. In short, we should expect a smaller stem like the AirPods Pro, according to leaked images and renders. Unfortunately, to make these more affordable, we do not believe that features like Active Noise Cancellation will make it to the final product, so this is something customers would think about before making a purchase.

As for the launch, unfortunately, the last update from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that mass production of these wireless earbuds would start from Q3, 2021. This can mean Apple might unveil the AirPods 3 much sooner but put them up for sale much later. We will find out during the ‘Spring Loaded’ event so have a little patience.

Apple Silicon iMac

Apple could unveil colorful and redesigned iMac models on April 20, at least according to a cryptic tweet from a reliable leakster. However, a different rumor suggests that the new machines have been delayed to October, so in a couple of days, we will find out what the company is planning. We should expect two display sizes to arrive, along with a redesigned chassis that will reduce the bezels by a considerable margin.

When it comes to the internals, Apple is also said to be developing a powerful chipset for this machine, but so far, there are three reports discussing different things. Either the company is working on the M2, making it the direct successor to the M1 if we are considering model names or the A14T. One tipster also states that the new SoC will feature 12 cores and will be based on the M1.

If we are lucky, Apple’s Spring Loaded will be an exciting one, and there is a chance that your favorite product will be a part of the lineup too. If you think there is something else that could be announced on April 20, let us know down in the comments.