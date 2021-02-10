Apple TV 6 to Feature A14 Bionic SoC, With Redesigned Remote; Expected Release in Q4, 2021

The upgraded Apple TV 6 was said to drop last year, but it appears that the company has other plans, according to a tipster. In fact, recent information claims that we shouldn’t expect it in the first half of 2021, either, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be worth the wait.

New 2021 Apple TV Expected to Release in November of This Year

A tipster called LeaksApplePro has come up with another prediction for the Apple TV 6. If you plan on getting one, chances are you’ll have to wait a while because the tipster believes it will drop in November. Previously, a separate report also mentioned that we should expect the new Apple TV during Q4, 2021, and it will be shipped with the latest hardware.

However, where this info and the one from Jon Prosser differ quite a bit is the internals. According to the Front Page Tech host, the Apple TV 6 will ship with iPad Pro-like hardware, while LeaksApplePro claims that it will feature an A14 Bionic. Apple’s custom silicon is powerful enough to beat the A12Z Bionic in a GPU test, and the upgraded cooling system of the 2021 Apple TV will ensure that the performance cores are running at their highest possible frequencies without throttling.

Apple TV:

A14

Redesigned remote

4K

More info from the tweet talks about a redesigned remote. Nowhere is it mentioned that the Apple TV 6 will ship with a gaming controller, but according to previous rumors, Apple is working on this accessory. Unfortunately, we don’t know if Apple plans on bundling it with the latest hardware or sell it separately. We also don’t know the expected pricing, only that the 2021 Apple TV will arrive in two storage configurations.

However, we’d still recommend you treat this info with a pinch of salt. LeaksApplePro doesn’t have the cleanest of records, as he previously mentioned that the Apple TV 6 will feature an A12Z Bionic and would arrive in December 2020. Like always, stay tuned for more, and we’ll be back with the latest updates.

You can also check out the brilliant concept below, which showcases the Apple TV in a white finish, with a gaming controller placed next to it.

