Apple Silicon iMac Launch Rumored to Have Been Pushed to October 2021

The upcoming Apple Silicon iMac is likely on the buy-list of every customer who wants to sever themselves from Intel, but there’s a possibility those customers will have to wait several months to place their order. According to a tipster, Apple’s new AIO is rumored to have been delayed to October of this year.

Earlier Rumors Stated That the Apple Silicon iMac Could Arrive in March 2021

According to LeaksApplePro, the Apple Silicon iMac will arrive in October instead of March. This will likely come as a shock for all those waiting patiently or impatiently for the new lineup to get stocked. However, it’s worth noting that LeaksApplePro mentions in his tweet that the new machines have ‘apparently’ been delayed. This will suggest that the tipster is unsure about Apple’s plans, and it’s likely this information was forwarded to him by an unnamed source.

Redesigned iMac Featuring Apple Silicon May Miss out on Face ID Security, Says New Report

While we’ll keep an eye out during October, we’ll also recommend our readers to watch out for the month of March. That’s because the tipster doesn’t have a clean record when it comes to Apple product releases. One individual who has been on point with these sorts of things most of the time is L0vetodream, who earlier mentioned that the Apple Silicon iMac will drop in March. Assuming the rumor about the iMac being delayed ends up being true, the company may utilize this free time to make sure that it can somehow incorporate Face ID on the ‘All in One.’

No iMac in March. Gotta wait til October apparently. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) February 6, 2021

According to a previous report, the Apple Silicon iMac lineup was said to miss out on Face ID, so fingers crossed for this addition to arrive on the newer models. If you want to see an updated design, the new iMacs are said to offer an iPad Pro-like aesthetic, such slimmer bezels and flatter edges. If you value performance over everything, there’s a chance you’ll be thoroughly impressed with the new products. Either the new iMacs will feature a desktop-class A14T silicon, one that’s made using TSMC’s 5nm technology, or Apple is developing the M2 chipset for these.

One of these might fuel the Apple Silicon iMac; which one? It looks like that answer will be provided during October, or March, if we’re lucky, so stay tuned.

You can also check out how this redesigned Apple Silicon iMac might look in the latest concept below.

News Source: LeaksApplePro