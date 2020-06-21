Apple Preparing a Game Controller for the 2020 Apple TV in a Bid to Push Apple Arcade User Base

With the 2020 Apple TV reportedly sporting an A12X Bionic underneath the hood, you can rest assure the device will be packing considerable firepower. Apple will most likely market the Apple TV as the platform with which it wants to popularize its Apple Arcade service. Unfortunately, selling an electronic box loaded with a powerful silicon isn’t going to be enough, which is why the company is rumored to be prepping its own game controller for the 2020 Apple TV.

No Fixed Release Date on the 2020 Apple TV Game Controller, but WWDC Could Hold Some Surprise Announcements

There aren’t any design details for the game controller provided, but Jioriku is under the impression that Apple is apparently working on the accessory for the Apple TV. If you didn’t know the following, there is already dedicated game controller support for the iPad for both the PS4 and Xbox One controllers, and third-party accessory manufacturers like Gamevice have developed a controller for a variety of iPhone models too.

With the 2020 Apple TV featuring a powerful chipset like the A12X Bionic, a user simply cannot rely on the regular remote to do some casual gaming, which could be one reason why Jioriku tweeted that a game controller is being prepped. Sadly, while the tipster earlier stated that the TV box will ship with a heatsink to properly cool the A12X Bionic in an earlier tweet, he doesn’t have a concrete release date for this unnamed game controller.

To add to this, it's because of this right here that Apple is making their own game controller. Not staying in expect that controller at WWDC, but it's always a possibility https://t.co/7xrR73zwin — Jiorīku (@Jioriku) June 20, 2020

He does state there’s a possibility the announcement might happen at WWDC 2020, which will start on June 22, but you shouldn’t hold your breath. Then again, there could be some hardware announcements happening on a software-focused keynote such as the 2020 iMac redesign and Apple’s transition from Intel chips to its in-house A-series silicon, so anything is possible a few days from now.

Let us also see if Apple is ready to bundle this game controller with the 2020 Apple TV to push its Apple Arcade service, or let us see if customers are ready to pay a little extra for an Apple-branded accessory. Do let us know what you think about this powerful device down in the comments.

News Source: Twitter (Jioriku)