Here’s Your First Look at Apple’s AirTags, Will Feature Ultra Wideband Chip for Location Tracking

Apple is hosting its Time Flies event on September 15th and we can't be more excited to know what the company will announce. However, previous reports cite that there will be no iPhone 12 announcements but it will be launched at a later date. Today, popular leaker, Jon Prosser has shared 3D images and features of Apple's highly-hyped AirTags.

Apple's AirTags Will be Slightly Larger Than a Bottle Cap With Apple's U1 Chip Without a Mount

Apple is expected to announce its AirTags tomorrow at its Time Flies event or alongside the iPhone 12. However, Prosser has shared 3D images of Apple's AirTags which are based on the video that was sent to him by his sources. If you're concerned about the size, Prosser suggests that the location tracking accessory from Apple will be slightly bigger than a bottle cap. The round-shaped accessory features a thin metal plate at the back with the Apple logo and other markings.

Prosser says that Apple's AirTags will use the company's "Ultra Wideband" technology for precise location tracking own to centimeters. The U1 chip will allow accurate location tracking even indoors. Apple uses the U1 chip in its iPhone 11 series and as revealed by Prosser, Apple will expand the chip throughout its devices.

From the front, the AirTags are pretty plain and there are no markings as shown in the pictures. This is somewhat a good thing because trackers need to be dull and unappealing to draw less attention. The accessory is pretty small and compact so you can just place it or stick it to anything to track its location.

One important aspect to point out is that the AirTags in the images do not come with a mount or a hole. However, Apple might sell an accessory to carry the AirTags or might potentially leave it to third-party manufacturers. Apple is hosting its event tomorrow so be sure to stay tuned in for more details. Check out what you can expect from tomorrow's event.

