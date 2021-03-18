2021 iPad Pro to Arrive With Thunderbolt Support and M1-Caliber Chipset; Launch Could Happen as Soon as April

Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro line will include an 11-inch and 12.9-inch version according to a new report, which also talks about how Apple plans on implementing Thunderbolt support while also using a high-end ‘M1-caliber’ chipset to deliver performance on a whole new scale. Here are more details you should know.

Thunderbolt Support Will Allow for High-Speed Transfer on the 2021 iPad Pro While Also Allowing Users to Hook up to External Monitors

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the new iPad Pro series could arrive as early as April, which is something we reported about earlier too, but the previous info never touched upon its specifications other than the 12.9-inch model sporting a mini-LED. This time, Gurman states that Apple will incorporate the latest technologies such as Thunderbolt connectivity.

He did not mention which Thunderbolt standard will be used, but at the very least, we expect Apple to use Thunderbolt 3. This will allow users more versatility from the single USB-C port of the 2021 iPad Pro, including connecting peripherals, experiencing faster data transfer speeds, and even connecting the tablet to an external monitor to extend your overall workspace.

New story: New iPad Pros with M1-caliber chips (A14X), better cameras, Thunderbolt port, and updated screen on 12.9 inch version coming next month after stay at home sales boost. New iPad mini with a bigger screen and entry-level models also in the works https://t.co/wQGhAAIFtk — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 17, 2021

Additionally, the report states that both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will arrive with an M1-Caliber chipset, which at this time, we assume will be called the A14X Bionic. One tipster mentioned last year that the M1 running in the new Macs is nearly identical to the upcoming A14X Bionic, but if there are some subtle differences in specifications such as varying clock speeds, we will be sure to let our readers know.

In short, Apple is all set to bring high-end notebook-like performance to the 2021 iPad Pro. The mini-LED will be the icing on the cake for creative professionals because it will deliver better image quality than LCD technology. From the looks of it, it does not look like Apple will host an event later this month, so we will keep our fingers crossed for April.

What features are you most looking forward to from the 2021 iPad Pro range? Is it the mini-LED screen upgrade, Thunderbolt 3 support, or ground-breaking performance? Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: Bloomberg