Apple Arcade Games Rivaling ‘Breath of the Wild’ Reportedly in the Works; Some Titles May Require A13 Bionic to Run

The launch of Apple Arcade could be seen as a way to take advantage of casual gaming titles that offer little immersion. However, one tipster on Twitter believes that Apple is investing heavily in its service to make sure that subscribers are offered high-quality titles, which is also the reason why you continue to hear rumors that a super-charged Apple TV armed with an A12X Bionic is in the works. For those who also thought that the potential of the company’s custom A-series chipsets was going to waste, this development could make you change your opinion.

Apple Also Rumored to Be Testing out A14X Bionic on a Future Apple TV Model; Same Chipset Will Reportedly Be Found in iPad Pro

Open world titles like ‘Breath of the Wild’ is something Apple appears to be aiming at when rolling out competing titles, and Twitter user Fudge states that there’s an immense number of resources being poured in this division. Just yesterday, the same individual tweeted that an Apple TV delivering A14X Bionic-like performance was reportedly being tested, suggesting that the technology giant is immensely serious about equipping its hardware with the best possible internals to deliver those fluid gameplay sessions.

Apple TV With A14X Bionic-Like Performance Was Reportedly Sent out to Developers for Testing

The tweet also mentions that some titles will require an A13 Bionic to run, which can only mean Apple is expected to churn out some graphically-intensive games in the near future. Just to remind you, the A13 Bionic continues to lead the performance leaderboards by being faster than the likes of the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus. To see some titles requiring something as powerful as this will mean Apple is focused on bringing immersive titles in the future, although the name and type of these games are not determined as yet.

Apple Arcade is getting BIG money poured into it. There are currently titles in the works that are aiming to rival the likes of Breath of the Wild, which is why new A12X/Z AppleTV, "A14X-like" AppleTV, and Controller are in the works. Some games will require A13 and up to run 💁🏼‍♀️ — Fudge (@choco_bit) October 3, 2020

To help with the wide adoption of the Apple Arcade user base, future Apple TV models might also be compatible with a dedicated gaming controller, which according to a different tipster, is said to sport a smooth white finish and is comfortable to hold at the same time. Unfortunately, it’s not confirmed if Apple will be bundling this accessory with the Apple TV or not, but we’ll wait for the official announcement and update our readers accordingly.

To help maintain the performance of the Apple TV, the upgraded hardware is said to feature a new cooling solution, most likely to reach higher clock speeds. The bigger space should be sufficient for dissipating heat effectively but if you guys were waiting on a launch date, we are unsure at the moment. Hopefully, in the coming weeks, we’ll find out.

