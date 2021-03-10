AirPods 3 Alleged Renders Showing a Smaller Stem Look Near-Identical to Apple’s AirPods Pro

For several months now, we have heard that the AirPods 3 will look like the second-generation AirPods, as Apple is expected to shift to a more compact design. Previously leaked images have revealed such a design, with the AirPods 3 also looking like they would sport a smaller stem, just like the AirPods Pro. Now, alleged renders of Apple’s upcoming in-ear wireless earphones have leaked, showing what Apple might unveil on March 23.

New Renders Also Show a Smaller Charging Case

The AirPods 3 renders were shared by GizmoChina, who claims that the images were provided by an unnamed supplier. We might have shown skepticism towards these renders if DuanRui had not shared them on his Twitter account. This tipster has shared accurate information in the past, so assuming these are the real deal, it can mean Apple might re-using the AirPods Pro’s exterior shell and re-branding them as the AirPods 3.

Here’s How the Upcoming MagSafe Battery Pack From Apple Might Look Like

These renders do not show if the AirPods Pro and the images are similar, but we assume that Apple will follow a similar strategy that the company has followed for its iPhone range. Take the 2020 iPhone SE for example; Apple recycled an iPhone 8 chassis and incorporated it with internal changes by outfitting the shell with an A13 Bionic on the logic board, along with other differences.





This strategy helps Apple save production costs while pricing the AirPods 3 for a lower retail price for the customer. Unfortunately, the AirPods 3 will not have some features that were the ultimate selling point of the AirPods Pro. For instance, the AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation, and the AirPods 3 are not expected to support this. It might, however, have the option to replace the eartips, something that is not even present on the first and second-generation AirPods.

Pricing is something we are not aware of at this stage, but with March 23 not too far off, it will not be long till we know the missing details, so stay tuned.

News Source: GizmoChina