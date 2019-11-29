You Can Save up to 36% on these Laptops, Monitors and Desktops for Black Friday 2019
Looking to save some money on a brand new laptop, desktop or a monitor? Black Friday 2019 has some deals which you should consider right now.
Monitors, Laptops, Desktops Discounted by 36% for Black Friday 2019 - Lot of Great Choices for Everyone
No talking here, let's jump into the deals available right now!
- Acer SB220Q bi 21.5 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor (HDMI & VGA port) - Was $89.99, now just $79.99
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6 inches Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, Vega 3 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD - Was $349.99, now just $259.99
- Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop, 14 Inch FHD Touchscreen Display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor, 12GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD - Was $579.99, now just $449
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6 Inches FHD IPS Display, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD - Was $529.99, now just $399.99
- ViewSonic VX3276-MHD 32 Inch 1080p Frameless Widescreen IPS Monitor - Was $199.99, now just $149.99
- Acer Aspire TC-885-UA92 Desktop, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9400, 12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD - Was $499.99, now just $429.99
- Acer Aspire TC-885-UA91 Desktop, 9th Gen Intel Core i3-9100, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD - Was $419.99, now just $356.99
- Acer Spin 3 Convertible Laptop, 14 inches Full HD IPS Touch, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD - Was $799.99, now just $699
- Acer CB272 bmiprx 27 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Zero Frame Monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync - Was $154.99, now just $129.99
- ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop, 14" FHD 4-Way NanoEdge, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage - Was $499.99, now just $319.99
- Acer Aspire C24-865-UA91 AIO Desktop, 23.8 inches Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD - Was $599.99, now just $509.99
- Dell Inspiron 3470 Desktop, 2 Year Onsite Warranty, Windows 10 Pro, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9400 6-Core 4.1GHz Proc w/Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, 1TB HDD+128Gb SATA SSD, DVD RW - Was $679.99, now just $577.99
- ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop 13.3” FHD WideView, 8th-Gen Intel Core i7-8565U Processor, 8GB LPDDR3, 512GB PCIe SSD - Was $999.99, now just $899.99
- Acer Aspire Z24-890-UA91 AIO Desktop, 23.8 inches Full HD, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9400T, 12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD - Was $749.99, now just $637.49
- LG 34WN80C-B 34 inch 21:9 Curved UltraWide WQHD IPS Monitor with USB Type-C Connectivity - Was $549.99, now just $469.99
- HP ENVY 13 Inch Thin Laptop w/ Fingerprint Reader, 4K Touchscreen, Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 Graphics, 16GB SDRAM, 512GB SSD - Was $1,149, now just $929.99
- HP Pavilion 24-Inch All-in-One Computer, Intel Core i5-9400T, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Solid State Drive - Was $1,029.99, now just $824.99
