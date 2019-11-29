These Gaming Monitors are Heavily Discounted for Black Friday, Starting at Just $115.99
Gaming monitors are going cheap this Black Friday 2019 with options starting from just $115.99 for a limited time and while stocks last.
Curved and Ultra-wide Gaming Monitors are on Discount for Black Friday, Get the Deals Before They Sell Out
A good gaming rig deserves a great monitor as it's the focal point of the hard work you've put inside your case just to achieve those wonderful frame-rates. So if you want to get lucky today and pick up a gaming monitor or two then Amazon has a few deals that should keep you on the edge of your seat.
All of these options are great, and are tailor-made for gaming, which means that you can expect amazing response times and no screen tearing whatsoever. There's an ultra-wide option here too, for times when a regular display just doesn't cut it. Dive right in and see what suits your needs the most:
- AOC C24G1 24" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor, FHD 1080p - Was $115.99, now just $179.99
- Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor 21:9 2560x1080p Ultrawide - Was $299.99, now just $230.99
- LG 34GL750-B 34 inch 21: 9 Ultragear Curved Wfhd (2560 X 1080) IPS 144Hz G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor - Was $549.99, now just $379.99
- Acer ED323QUR Abidpx 31.5 Inches WQHD (2560 x 1440) Curved 1800R VA Gaming Monitor with AMD Radeon FREESYNC - Was $399.99, now just $269.99
- Acer Gaming Monitor 27 Inches KG271 Cbmidpx 1920 x 1080 144Hz Refresh Rate AMD FREESYNC - Was $249.99, now just $169.99
