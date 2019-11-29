Gaming monitors are going cheap this Black Friday 2019 with options starting from just $115.99 for a limited time and while stocks last.

Curved and Ultra-wide Gaming Monitors are on Discount for Black Friday, Get the Deals Before They Sell Out

A good gaming rig deserves a great monitor as it's the focal point of the hard work you've put inside your case just to achieve those wonderful frame-rates. So if you want to get lucky today and pick up a gaming monitor or two then Amazon has a few deals that should keep you on the edge of your seat.

All of these options are great, and are tailor-made for gaming, which means that you can expect amazing response times and no screen tearing whatsoever. There's an ultra-wide option here too, for times when a regular display just doesn't cut it. Dive right in and see what suits your needs the most:

Want even more deals? They're all here: