Razer Blade 15 with Core i7-8750H, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD $500 Off

Step Up Your On-The-Go Gaming With this Exquisite Deal on the Razer Blade 15 for Black Friday 2019

It's pretty obvious that you're looking for a gaming laptop that doesn't know when to stop, just like yourself. If that is the case, then the Razer Blade 15 deal is going to keep things very, very exciting for you.

For starters, it has a beautiful 15.6-inch full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It also houses a Core i7-8750H processor running parallel with a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Chroma RGB, Thunderbolt 3 and a beautifully crafted aluminum chassis. And of course, it has that signature black finish which is going to turn heads toward you.

Usually this notebook sells for anywhere up to $2,599, which is kinda steep. But for Black Friday, you can save $500 and pay $2,099.99 instead. Are you up for that? Then head over to the link below.

Buy Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop - Was $2,599.99, now just $2,099.99

