Hot Deals on AMD CPUs: Ryzen 3 3200G for $87, Ryzen 7 2700X for $159

Black Friday 2019 has some hot deals on AMD CPUs. You can pick up a Ryzen 3 3200G for $87, whereas a Ryzen 7 2700X will cost you $159.

Ryzen 3 3200G Going for $87, Ryzen 7 2700X for $159 this Black Friday 2019 - Limited Time Deals Only

If you are going to build your new PC from scratch then price plays a vital role in which side of the fence you want to sit on. If budget is super tight then a couple of Black Friday deals might help ease the tension and put you on the red team with the AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and the Ryzen 7 2700X. Both these processors are great, and represent even greater value for money now that they are discounted. In fact, the Ryzen 3 option is particularly great since it offers Vega 8 graphics right off the bat, meaning you don't have to shove in a dedicated GPU in your rig in order to get up and running.

From the description page on Amazon, here's what you can expect from the Ryzen 3 3200G:

Includes advanced Radeon Vega 8 graphics, no expensive Graphics card required

Can deliver smooth high definition performance in the world's most popular games

4 processing cores, bundled with the Quiet AMD Wraith Stealth cooler

4.0 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 6 MB Cache, ddr 2933 support

For the advanced socket AM4 platform; Base Clock 3.6GHz

Now the Ryzen 7 2700X:

Game Bundle: Get Borderland 3 or The Outer World PC game plus 3 months of Xbox Game Pass

8 Cores/16 Threads Unlocked

Frequency: 4.3 GHz Max Boost

Compatibility : Windows 10 64 Bit Edition , RHEL x86 64 Bit , Ubuntu x86 64 Bit

20MB of Combined Cache

Socket AM4 Motherboard Required

As you can see, the Ryzen 7 2700X deal offers you a free game with 3 months worth of Xbox Game Pass which is only a nice little touch to lure buyers in. But again, which CPU you end up going with is entirely your choice. If it's more power that you require, then Ryzen 7 is what you need. If you want to walk out working without spending too much money on a GPU, then the Ryzen 3 3200G with Vega 8 graphics is the perfect deal over here.

Buy AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 4-Core Unlocked Desktop Processor with Radeon Graphics - Was $99, now just $87

Buy AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler - YD270XBGAFBOX - Was $329, now just $159

Wait a second. We have more deals too!

Want even more deals? They're all here: