Hot Deals on AMD CPUs: Ryzen 3 3200G for $87, Ryzen 7 2700X for $159
Black Friday 2019 has some hot deals on AMD CPUs. You can pick up a Ryzen 3 3200G for $87, whereas a Ryzen 7 2700X will cost you $159.
Ryzen 3 3200G Going for $87, Ryzen 7 2700X for $159 this Black Friday 2019 - Limited Time Deals Only
If you are going to build your new PC from scratch then price plays a vital role in which side of the fence you want to sit on. If budget is super tight then a couple of Black Friday deals might help ease the tension and put you on the red team with the AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and the Ryzen 7 2700X. Both these processors are great, and represent even greater value for money now that they are discounted. In fact, the Ryzen 3 option is particularly great since it offers Vega 8 graphics right off the bat, meaning you don't have to shove in a dedicated GPU in your rig in order to get up and running.
From the description page on Amazon, here's what you can expect from the Ryzen 3 3200G:
Includes advanced Radeon Vega 8 graphics, no expensive Graphics card required
Can deliver smooth high definition performance in the world's most popular games
4 processing cores, bundled with the Quiet AMD Wraith Stealth cooler
4.0 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 6 MB Cache, ddr 2933 support
For the advanced socket AM4 platform; Base Clock 3.6GHz
Now the Ryzen 7 2700X:
Game Bundle: Get Borderland 3 or The Outer World PC game plus 3 months of Xbox Game Pass
8 Cores/16 Threads Unlocked
Frequency: 4.3 GHz Max Boost
Compatibility : Windows 10 64 Bit Edition , RHEL x86 64 Bit , Ubuntu x86 64 Bit
20MB of Combined Cache
Socket AM4 Motherboard Required
As you can see, the Ryzen 7 2700X deal offers you a free game with 3 months worth of Xbox Game Pass which is only a nice little touch to lure buyers in. But again, which CPU you end up going with is entirely your choice. If it's more power that you require, then Ryzen 7 is what you need. If you want to walk out working without spending too much money on a GPU, then the Ryzen 3 3200G with Vega 8 graphics is the perfect deal over here.
Buy AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 4-Core Unlocked Desktop Processor with Radeon Graphics - Was $99, now just $87
Buy AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler - YD270XBGAFBOX - Was $329, now just $159
Wait a second. We have more deals too!
- GameStop Black Friday: Pre-Owned 2 for 1, PS4 Pro Bundles $300, Modern Warfare Deal, More
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Intel Core i5-9600K Processor for $199 [$64 Off]
- AMD Threadripper 2950X 16-Core/32-Thread Processor $219 Off, Now Just $679 for Black Friday 2019
- Crazy Black Friday 2019 Deal: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler for $114 [Was $200]
Want even more deals? They're all here:
- Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are $44 Off Right Now
- Black Friday Deal: Magic Mouse 2 $20 Off, Now Just $59 [Was $79]
- Apple Pencil 1 Discounted to $79 for Black Friday 2019 [Was $100]
- Black Friday Deal Discounts SanDisk and WD Products by up to 60%, Includes microSD, SD Cards, SSDs, More
- Thanksgiving Day Deal Discounts Iron Man Edition Tello Drone to Just $89 [Was $129]
- Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug Bundle for Just $26.99 [Was $74.98]
- 11-inch iPad Pro Now $150 Off for Thanksgiving, Starting from $649
- Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System $120 Off for Black Friday 2019
- Black Friday 2019 Discounts 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro to $674 [$125 Off]
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Latest MacBook Air for Just $799 with No-Rush Shipping [Was $1100]
- Red Hot Black Friday Deal: 64GB SanDisk Extreme microSD Card for Just $14.48
- Amazon’s $29.99 Fire 7 Tablet Deal for Black Friday 2019 is Crazy Good
- Apple Watch Series 3 Discounted to $169 for Black Friday
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Ring Video Doorbell for Just $59.99 [Was $99]
- GoPro HERO7 Bundle $135 Off for Black Friday 2019, Includes Extra Battery + microSD Card [Now $299]
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to $120 Off for Black Friday 2019 – Multiple Options Available