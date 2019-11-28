Black Friday 2019 has a lot of surprises for us, and if you are going to take the AMD Threadripper route then you may take the road with a $219 discount attached. What a time to be alive!

AMD Threadripper 2950X is a Beast of a Deal for Black Friday 2019, Now Just $679 for an Extremely Limited Time

AMD Threadripper 2950X needs no introduction. All it needs is a good old brag. This includes 16-cores and 32 processing threads, an astounding 4.4GHz of maximum frequency and a cache so big that you can park your car inside it. Yes, 40MB of it.

We'll let the product description do the talking here so you can decide for yourself why you'd need this beast inside your PC:

16 Cores and 32 Processing Threads, Updated with 2nd Gen Ryzen Technology Advancements

Incredible 4.4 GHz Max Boost Frequency, with a huge 40MB Cache; OS Support Windows 10 64 Bit Edition, RHEL x86 64 Bit, Ubuntu x86 64 Bit; Operating System (OS) support will vary by manufacturer

Unlocked, with automatic overclocking via the new Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) feature

Quad Channel DDR4 and 64 PCIe lanes, the most bandwidth and I/O you can get on Desktop Processor

180W TDP, CPU Cooler Not Included

If that doesn't convince you to take the leap towards AMD, we don't know what will. It's a darn good deal, and Black Friday 2019 ensures that you hop onboard the bandwagon while saving some serious money in the process.

Buy AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X Processor (YD295XA8AFWOF) - Was $899, now just $679.95

