Black Friday 2019 Deal: Intel Core i5-9600K Processor for $199 [$64 Off]

Add a brand new Intel Core i5-9600K processor to your ultimate PC rig for a price of just $199 today, saving $64 on Black Friday 2019.

Intel Core i5-9600K Discounted to $199, Features 6-Cores, Up to 4.6GHz Clock Speeds and More

AMD might have taken the cake this Black Friday 2019 but Intel isn't coming slow either. For a limited time and exclusive to Black Friday 2019, Intel is offering the Core i5-9600K (9th-generation) processor for a low price of just $199, which represents a nice saving of $64 up front.

From the product description page, this is what you can expect:

6 Cores / 6 Threads

3.70 GHz up to 4.60 GHz / 9 MB Cache

Compatible only with Motherboards based on Intel 300 Series Chipsets

Intel Optane Memory Supported

Intel UHD Graphics 630

We suggest making your move fast if you truly want to make good use of this deal. There's no telling when the price will return to its normal sell or whether stocks will run dry.

Buy Intel Core i5-9600K Desktop Processor 6 Cores up to 4.6 GHz Turbo Unlocked LGA1151 300 Series 95W - Was $263, now just $199.99

