GameStop Black Friday: Pre-Owned 2 for 1, PS4 Pro Bundles $300, Modern Warfare Deal, More
Black Friday is almost upon us, and, of course, ubiquitous video game retailer GameStop is getting in on the fun. In fact, as is often the case, GameStop has some of the best offers out there, including discounts on the hottest new games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Borderlands 3, and some Nintendo Switch deals you won’t get anywhere else.
On the hardware front, GameStop is offering similar deals to most other retailers, although in some cases they’re sweetening the pot with extra gift cards and games. Note: A number of these bundles are already sold-out online, but you should still be able to nab them in stores if you show up early enough (stores open at 3pm today and at 7am on Black Friday itself).
Hardware
Nintendo Switch
Note: This is an older-model Switch without improved battery life.
PS4
- 1TB PS4 with The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and God of War ($199)
- 1TB PS4 Pro with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($299)
Xbox One
- 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ($149)
- 1TB Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($200)
- 1TB Xbox One X with NBA 2K20 ($350)
Games
Nintendo Switch
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ($20)
- Civilization VI ($20)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ($25)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered ($20)
- NBA 2K20 ($28)
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition ($28)
- Team Sonic Racing ($20)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($40)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 ($20)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood ($20)
PS4
- Anthem ($5)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey ($15)
- Borderlands 3 ($30)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($38)
- Control ($30)
- Devil May Cry 5 ($20)
- FIFA 20 ($28)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint ($28)
- God of War ($10)
- Gran Turismo Sport ($10)
- Medievil ($20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 ($28)
- Need for Speed Heat ($40)
- Persona 5 ($10)
- Rainbow Six Siege ($15)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 ($30)
- Resident Evil 2 ($20)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($28)
Xbox One
- Anthem ($5)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey ($15)
- Borderlands 3 ($30)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($38)
- Control ($30)
- Crackdown 3 ($15)
- Devil May Cry 5 ($20)
- Forza Horizon 4 ($25)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint ($28)
- Mortal Kombat 11 ($28)
- Need for Speed Heat ($40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 ($30)
- Resident Evil 2 ($20)
- Sea of Thieves ($25)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($28)
And hey, if you want to get an even better bang for your buck, GameStop is also offering a buy one, get one deal on all pre-owned PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and 3DS games. So, basically, if you can find any of the above-listed games on the used rack, you’ll get an extra $5-or-so off and a second game for free – not bad!
What do you think? See any deals you just can’t pass up?