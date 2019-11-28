Crazy Black Friday 2019 Deal: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler for $114 [Was $200]
The best value for money processor got even better for Black Friday 2019. You can pick up a brand new AMD Ryzen 5 2600 complete with a Wraith Stealth Cooler for just $114 today.
Start Your Gaming PC Journey with the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 this Black Friday 2019 with a Marvelous Discount of $84, Includes Wraith Stealth Cooler
If you have decided that you are going to build yourself an AMD gaming rig and Black Friday should be the day that happens, then boy we have a deal for you right now. For just $114.99, you can bag yourself an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU complete with the Wraith Stealth Cooler and it includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass as well. Basically, you'll be walking into the world of gaming without spending much.
The Ryzen 5 2600 features 6 cores, 12 threads in total for beastly performance. This CPU has a max boost clock of 3.9GHz which gives you plenty of legroom for unleashing true performance. There's 19MB of combined cache as well.
Long story short, if you are looking for a true value for money deal this Black Friday 2019 on a processor, then AMD has your back, for sure.
Buy AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler - YD2600BBAFBOX - Was $199, now just $114.99
