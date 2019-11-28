Amazon Black Friday Game Deals – Sekiro at $25 and Much More
On the eve of this year's Black Friday, here's a list of the best Amazon Black Friday game deals we were able to find up until today.
The biggest discount is the one currently active for FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. You can purchase the excellent action/adventure game for PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One at just $25 while the offer still stands. As for the rest of the Amazon Black Friday game deals, check out the list below.
Black Friday Game Deals on Sony PlayStation 4 Exclusives
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $9.99
Infamous Second Son - $9.99
The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99
Black Friday Game Deals on Nintendo Switch Exclusives
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $39.99
Super Mario Odyssey: Starter Pack - $39.99
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $29.99 on Nintendo Switch, $45.49 on Nintendo Wii U
Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99
Black Friday Game Deals on Bethesda Titles
Dishonored 2 - $9.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, $11.75 on PC
Prey - $16.60 on PlayStation 4
The Evil Within 2 - $9.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, $14.99 on PC
Black Friday Game Deals on EA Titles
Battlefield V - $14.99 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Need for Speed: Heat - $35 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Plants vs. Zombies - Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, $29.99 on PC
The Sims 4 - $19.99 PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC; $4.99 PC Digital
Black Friday Game Deals on 2K Titles
Borderlands 3 - $27.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Carnival Games - $14.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
Civilization VI - $19.99 on Nintendo Switch
NBA 2K20 - $27.00 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $14.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
WWE 2K20 - $27.00 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Black Friday Game Deals on Square Enix Titles
DiRT Rally 2.0 - $19.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $24.99 on PlayStation 4, $49.99 on Nintendo Switch
Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster - $19.99 on PlayStation 4, $24.99 on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 on PlayStation 4
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $14.00 on PlayStation 4, $14.99 on Xbox One
Just Cause 4 Gold Edition - $24.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Killing Floor Double Feature - $14.99 on PlayStation 4
Kingdom Hearts III - $14.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Metro Exodus Aurora Limited Edition - $34.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Nier Automata Game of The Yorha Edition - $19.99 on PlayStation 4
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $29.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One