Amazon Black Friday Game Deals – Sekiro at $25 and Much More

On the eve of this year's Black Friday, here's a list of the best Amazon Black Friday game deals we were able to find up until today.

The biggest discount is the one currently active for FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. You can purchase the excellent action/adventure game for PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One at just $25 while the offer still stands. As for the rest of the Amazon Black Friday game deals, check out the list below.

Black Friday Game Deals on Sony PlayStation 4 Exclusives

Days Gone - $19.99

God of War - $9.99

Gran Turismo Sport - $9.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $9.99

Infamous Second Son - $9.99

MediEvil - $19.99

Nioh - $9.99

The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99

Black Friday Game Deals on Nintendo Switch Exclusives

ARMS - $39.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99

Mario Tennis Aces - $29.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $39.99

Octopath Traveler - $39.99

Super Mario Odyssey: Starter Pack - $39.99

Super Mario Party - $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $29.99 on Nintendo Switch, $45.49 on Nintendo Wii U

Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99

Black Friday Game Deals on Bethesda Titles

Dishonored 2 - $9.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, $11.75 on PC

Prey - $16.60 on PlayStation 4

The Evil Within 2 - $9.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, $14.99 on PC

Black Friday Game Deals on EA Titles

Battlefield V - $14.99 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Need for Speed: Heat - $35 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Plants vs. Zombies - Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, $29.99 on PC

The Sims 4 - $19.99 PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC; $4.99 PC Digital

Black Friday Game Deals on 2K Titles

Borderlands 3 - $27.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Carnival Games - $14.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Civilization VI - $19.99 on Nintendo Switch

NBA 2K20 - $27.00 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $14.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

WWE 2K20 - $27.00 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Black Friday Game Deals on Square Enix Titles

DiRT Rally 2.0 - $19.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $24.99 on PlayStation 4, $49.99 on Nintendo Switch

Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster - $19.99 on PlayStation 4, $24.99 on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 on PlayStation 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $14.00 on PlayStation 4, $14.99 on Xbox One

Just Cause 4 Gold Edition - $24.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Killing Floor Double Feature - $14.99 on PlayStation 4

Kingdom Hearts III - $14.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Metro Exodus Aurora Limited Edition - $34.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Nier Automata Game of The Yorha Edition - $19.99 on PlayStation 4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $29.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Shenmue 3 - $34.99 on PlayStation 4