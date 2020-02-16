Crucial’s MX500 1 TB NAND SATA 2.5″ SSD is just $99.99 on Amazon!

Crucial's MX500 1 TB Internal SSD is on sale at Amazon, and this deal makes this usually $114.99 SSD cost just $99.99. This SSD has a wide range of features, including Optimize Performance, a Trusted manufacturer, Lasting Reliability, and a 5-year Limited Warranty. Since this drive has a wide range of features, this drive also includes the fantastically large size of 1 TB.

The MX500 1 TB SSD has a wide range of features like:

Optimize Performance This drive allows you to increase your creativity, whatever your passion, accelerate your system with this drive. This drive can offer sequential reads/ writes up to 560/510 MB per second and random reads/writes of up to 95k/90k on all file types.

Trusted This drive is trusted, as the Crucial MX500 has been thoroughly tried, tested, and proven to perform and last over an extended amount of time. This drive utilizes AES 256 bit hardware encryption, and this encryption keeps your data safe and secure this drive from both hackers and thieves.

Lasting Reliability The Crucial MX500 gives you the best combination of quality, performance, and security, which is derived from the Crucial MX500's decades-long legacy. This SSD also utilizes a feature Integrated Power Loss Immunity, and this feature allows this drive to preserve all your saved work if the power to your computer is unexpectedly cut.

5-year Limited Warranty The Crucial MX500 is backed by thousands of validation hours, dozens of qualification tests, and a heritage of award-winning SSDs with a 5-year limited warranty.

High-speed Flash Memory The MX500 uses an extensive adaptable pool of high-speed flash memory to generate blistering speeds at a great price to performance ratio, and the Crucial MX500 is a solid combination. This drive is Accelerated by Micron 3D NAND technology, to provide the speeds further that this drive offers.



Crucial MX500 is currently on sale at Amazon, and the 1 TB model has dropped in price from $114.99 down to just $99.99. This is might only be a 13% discount, but for a 1 TB SSD, the lower cost makes this drive perfect for both first time PC builders and someone looking to upgrade their current system.