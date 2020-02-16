Crucial’s MX500 1 TB NAND SATA 2.5″ SSD is just $99.99 on Amazon!
Crucial's MX500 1 TB Internal SSD is on sale at Amazon, and this deal makes this usually $114.99 SSD cost just $99.99. This SSD has a wide range of features, including Optimize Performance, a Trusted manufacturer, Lasting Reliability, and a 5-year Limited Warranty. Since this drive has a wide range of features, this drive also includes the fantastically large size of 1 TB.
The MX500 1 TB SSD has a wide range of features like:
- Optimize Performance
- This drive allows you to increase your creativity, whatever your passion, accelerate your system with this drive.
- This drive can offer sequential reads/ writes up to 560/510 MB per second and random reads/writes of up to 95k/90k on all file types.
- Trusted
- This drive is trusted, as the Crucial MX500 has been thoroughly tried, tested, and proven to perform and last over an extended amount of time.
- This drive utilizes AES 256 bit hardware encryption, and this encryption keeps your data safe and secure this drive from both hackers and thieves.
- Lasting Reliability
- The Crucial MX500 gives you the best combination of quality, performance, and security, which is derived from the Crucial MX500's decades-long legacy.
- This SSD also utilizes a feature Integrated Power Loss Immunity, and this feature allows this drive to preserve all your saved work if the power to your computer is unexpectedly cut.
- 5-year Limited Warranty
- The Crucial MX500 is backed by thousands of validation hours, dozens of qualification tests, and a heritage of award-winning SSDs with a 5-year limited warranty.
- High-speed Flash Memory
- The MX500 uses an extensive adaptable pool of high-speed flash memory to generate blistering speeds at a great price to performance ratio, and the Crucial MX500 is a solid combination.
- This drive is Accelerated by Micron 3D NAND technology, to provide the speeds further that this drive offers.
Crucial MX500 is currently on sale at Amazon, and the 1 TB model has dropped in price from $114.99 down to just $99.99. This is might only be a 13% discount, but for a 1 TB SSD, the lower cost makes this drive perfect for both first time PC builders and someone looking to upgrade their current system.