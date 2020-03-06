Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED is Currently On Sale at Amazon

Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED CPU cooler is currently on sale at Amazon, and this deal makes this usually $39.99 cost just $21.87, this deal makes this CPU cooler discounted by 45% off the initial price. This CPU cooler features not only dual-fan support but also offers support for AMD's FM2+, FM2, FM1, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, AM1, but also provides support for Intel's LGA 2011, 1366, 1151, 1150, 1155, 1156 sockets.

The Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED CPU cooler utilizes 4 Direct Contact heat pipes, and these heat pipes are funnel-shaped aluminum fins that provide higher efficiency and excellent heat dissipation compared to generic metal bases. The fin stack that dissipates heat on this CPU cooler offers a total of

This CPU cooler also uses a Dual Fan design to offer fantastic cooling in a push-pull configuration. A push-pull configuration offers more cooling capacity when compared to a single fan CPU Cooler. This fan is stated to Cooler Master's Quiet Spin technology, which stabilizes the drivers that spin the blades this is done to reduce noisy vibrations and clicking sounds coming from the fan itself. This CPU Cooler is also stated to offer support for both Intel and AMD sockets and has an optimized bracket design, which allows for easier installation. For the AM4 Socket, it is stated that this CPU cooler will need an extra mounting bracket that can be bought (don't worry, it is currently priced at just $2) from Cooler Master's Website.

The fans that this CPU cooler uses is the XtraFlo 120 mm PWM fan with a Quick-snap Fan Bracket design, this 120 mm PWM fan has four anti-vibration rubber pad. This fan offers a wide RPM range from 600 - 2000 RPM and the quick-snap cover makes allows for easy fan installation.

Sadly this fan doesn't have any RGB support, it instead comes with red LEDs pre-installed, which would perfect if you're planning a completely red PC build. This CPU cooler is also perfect for PC builders looking for a cheap CPU cooler that will offer excellent cooling performance for a low price.