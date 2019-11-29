13-inch MacBook Air Drops Further to $649.99, The Best Black Friday Deal So Far?
After sitting at the $699 mark for the entire week, the 13-inch MacBook Air is now selling for $649 for Black Friday 2019.
The Silver MacBook Air is Still the Best MacBook Air You Can Buy Today, An Insane Deal for Black Friday 2019
The original MacBook Air is great in every sense. It has a thin profile, has all the 'regular' ports you need to get things done, and even has an SD card slot for times when you need it. Sure, it might not have the Retina display like the newer model, but it's no slouch in terms of performance and it even runs macOS Mojave out of the box. In short, if you are looking for a Mac that does not break your wallet, then you are going to love what's on offer here.
For just $649 (previously $699, originally $999) you get a MacBook Air that packs a dual-core Core i5 processor clocked at 1.8GHz, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, 2 USB 3 ports, 1 Thunderbolt 2 port, SDXC port and Intel HD Graphics 6000. This is a great value laptop for a lot of users out there, especially those who are in school or college.
Hit the link below and pick up the deal right away. It will expire within 24 hours, so make your move really fast.
Buy Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) - Silver - Was $999, now just $649
