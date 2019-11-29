ASUS Vivobook K571 Is Made for Both Work & Play and Thanks to Black Friday; It’s a Lot More Affordable at $899
Very few times, you’ll come across a notebook that’s geared towards professional customers and casual gamers, but the ASUS Vivobook K571 is able to achieve both while also being relatively cheap thanks to this latest Black Friday 2019 deal. For those that are interested, it costs only $899 and features top-end hardware specifications.
The 15.6-inch FHD screen also has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, and the bezels are razor-thin. The machine itself is fueled by a Core i7-9750H, which features six cores running at a base clock speed of 2.60GHz. Depending on the thermal solution employed by ASUS, users should be able to use the Vivobook K571 with the processor running at ‘higher than base’ clock speeds. The GPU found in the notebook is an NVIDIA GTX 1650, but nowhere it is stated if this is the Max-Q variant, suggesting that it’s probably running at full speeds to deliver maximum performance in that particular class.
The Vivobook K571 also features 16GB of DDR4 RAM, coupled with 256GB of NVMe storage as well as a 1TB of HDD space. This potentially means you can swap out two forms of storage if you ever needed more capacity in the near or distant future. The I/O is also generous and includes USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.1 Type-A, USB 2.0, and HDMI ports.
For $899, this is a terrific pick for those that want to complete their tasks and get a couple of hours out of gaming sessions.
Get the ASUS Vivobook K571 for $899 from Amazon
