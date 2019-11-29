ASUS ROG Gaming Phone 50% Off for Black Friday, Starting at $499

Grab the ROG Phone for an insanely low price of just $499 for Black Friday 2019. That's a saving of 45% on the $899 MSRP.

Take Your Mobile Gaming to the Next Level with the ROG Gaming Phone Deal on Black Friday 2019 - Nearly 50% Off

If you thought the Razer Phone 2 deal was great, then you might want to reconsider a few things today. We have the deal on the ROG Gaming Phone right in front of us and it's nothing short of spectacular. Before we hit the price, let's get the specs out of the way first: it has a 6-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0, dual SIM card slots, USB-C and a design that will definitely turn heads toward you.

WIth that out of the way, you end up saving 45% on the $899 MSRP. That's for the 128GB model. If you are looking to buy the 512GB variant, then that's on discount too. Hit the links below and grab this deal right now if you want to spice things up on the smartphone front.

Buy ASUS ZS600KL-S845-8G128G ROG Gaming Smartphone - 128GB - Was $899, now just $499

Buy ROG Phone Gaming Smartphone ZS600KL-S845-8G512G - 512GB - Was $999, now just $599

