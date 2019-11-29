Black Friday Deal Brings the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL’s Starting Price Down to $599

When it first came out, Google’s Pixel 4 lineup had a base price of $799 and for a lot of customers, that’s a lot of money to be shelling on a flagship device. Thankfully, for the latest Black Friday 2019 deal, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL feature a starting price of $599. If you’re dead set on an Android flagship that offers the cleanest user interface coupled with one of the best cameras on the market, you’ll absolutely love this deal.

Just to remind you, the Pixel 4 64GB starts from $599, while the Pixel 4 XL 64GB is being offered at $699 on Amazon. Both are unlocked versions and in case you wanted higher storage variants, even the 128GB versions are being sold at discounted prices. While a lot of customers may be able to make use of 64GB of the base internal memory, some may not, and because the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL don’t ship with a microSD card slot, it would be wise to pick up the higher capacity variant if you’re a user that likes to carry around a variety of media in their mobile phones.

As for why you should purchase the Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4 XL, one of them is obviously, the camera. For this year, Google has introduced a dual-rear-camera for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. One is a primary 12MP sensor, while the second one is a 12MP telephoto unit that takes advantage of Google’s Super Res Zoom, and gives you features like Portrait imaging through a dedicated secondary lens as well as Night Sight. Both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL also come running the latest version of Google Assistant, which only means that the newest updates will be rolled out for these models too.

Coming to the hardware specifications, both smartphones feature OLED screens with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, underpinned by the Snapdragon 855, along with 6GB of RAM. If you were complaining before as to why Google stamped a $799 starting price on Pixel 4, this discount may make you change your purchasing decision almost immediately.