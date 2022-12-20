Acer SpatialLabs Tech Delivers Glasses-Free Stereoscopic 3D for Games and Entertainment

Acer SpatialLabs is a new technology that attempts to solve an old issue: delivering stereoscopic 3D without having to wear any sort of glasses.

The company plans to release three products based on Acer SpatialLabs: the two external monitors View and ViewPro, and the updated Predator Helios 300 laptop. All three displays share the same size (15.6 inches) and 4K resolution, although activating the stereoscopic 3D Acer SpatialLabs technology will reduce the maximum resolution to 1080p. That's likely for performance considerations, as stereo 3D notoriously requires rendering two images to create the tridimensional effect. The built-in eye-tracking technology supposedly helps focus the stereo 3D image for an optimized effect.

Acer created the so-called SpatialLabs TrueGame application that already supports over 50 games, with more added weekly. There are some great games in the list below, most of which we've reviewed on Wccftech.

But it's not just about gaming. With SpatialLabs, Acer also promises the ability to create and view content in 3D. For instance, SpatialLabs Go 'brings ordinary 2D digital content into a more immersive and inspiring 3D domain. Even mundane experiences like viewing your own photos, videos, or making video calls are more impactful with the realism of 3D.' This is achieved through a proprietary AI-based technology that turns 2D content into stereo 3D.

SpatialLabs Model Viewer, on the other hand, is a 3D content creation tool that supports Datasmith and features integration with Sketchfab for access to a huge library of 3D assets. There's even Ultraleap support, allowing users to perform hand gestures while working with tools like the Unreal Engine (for which there is already a SpatialLabs plugin).

The external displays View and View Pro are both very lightweight (less than 1.5 kg or 3.3 lbs), offering great portability. Their full specifications have yet to be released, but Acer already confirmed full coverage of the Adobe sRGB color gamut and 400 nits of brightness.

If you are planning to get either of the external monitors and connect it to a PC, beware that Acer recommends an Intel Core i7 CPU and a GeForce RTX 2080 (desktop)/3070Ti (laptop) GPU. More news, including pricing and release dates for the Acer SpatialLabs products, will likely come in two weeks from CES 2023. Until then, stay tuned.