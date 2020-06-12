PS5 Reveal Event Was the Most Watched Gaming Livestream in YouTube’s History

The PS5 reveal event was a huge success for Sony in terms of visibility. YouTube Statistics Manager Millie Amanda confirmed on her personal Twitter account that it was the most watched gaming live stream event to date on YouTube.

A total of 7.32 million people tuned in via YouTube to watch the #PS5 reveal event. Can confirm that yesterday’s #PS5 reveal event was the most watched gaming live stream in YouTube history. It surpassed all previous console reveals and E3 shows.

That's just live, of course. The English recording alone available on PlayStation's YouTube channel already surpassed 11 million views. Additionally, other platforms such as Twitch also streamed the PS5 reveal event. Needless to say, the message got through just fine all around the globe.

PlayStation 5’s Super-Stylish Hardware Finally Revealed, Comes With or Without Disc Drive

Let's recap quickly what was showcased at the PS5 reveal event. The console's design, to begin with, which is quite a bit taller than expected but also undeniably stylish. Also, in a surprising reveal, Sony also confirmed a digital-only edition of the PS5 which will lack the UltraHD Blu-ray drive. Prices for neither product have been confirmed, but it seems safe to assume that the digital-only PS5 will be cheaper.

On the hardware front, Sony presented a brand new line of PlayStation 5 accessories which includes the PULSE 3D wireless headset (offering 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones), an HD Camera (featuring dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments), a Media Remote control with built-in microphone to navigate movies and streaming services with ease, and a DualSense Charging Station for convenient charging of two DualSense Wireless Controllers.

On the software front, many PS5 games were demonstrated at the PS5 reveal event. You can find our individual coverage of them below.