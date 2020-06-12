Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Is an Expansion and Enhancement to the 2018 Game

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is probably one of the most surprising announcements made during yesterday's PlayStation 5 showcase event. No one quite expected Insomniac Games to be already capable of delivering another brand new entry in the franchise so soon (the 2018 game launched in September and then had a slew of DLCs), and on top of that, the Californian studio also announced a new Ratchet & Clank game.

However, what exactly will be in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? According to an interview published today on the Telegraph (behind the newspaper's subscription paywall), it will be more of an 'expansion' and 'enhancement' over the 2018 title. Simon Rutter, Executive Vice President Head of European Business at Sony Interactive Entertainment, stated:

Spider-Man Miles Morales Is Insomniac’s Next Game

I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game. There’s a substantial Miles Morales component - which is the expansion element - but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features.

It sounds like more of a standalone expansion, then, perhaps akin to what Infamous Last Light was with respect to Infamous Second Son. Don't expect a full-fledged, 20-hour-long adventure from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales when it launches later this year. However, it will certainly look stunning as you can see in these direct-feed screenshots shared by the publisher with the press.









Later in the same interview, Rutter also tried to express how the PS5's generation leap will come from the full package of improved visuals, audio, and gameplay feedback (through the DualSense's haptics feature).