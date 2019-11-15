Apple iPhone 12: Rumors, Features, Specs, Release Date, & More

Apple’s iPhone 11 series continues to make waves as CEO Tim Cook says sales are better than expected. However, customers who were put off by the same design since 2017 should very well be looking forward to 2020, because that’s when the iPhone 12 family will materialize. Even though there are several months remaining for Apple’s best iPhone lineup to launch, the torrent of rumors, reports, and leaks continue to excite us, as well as those who decided to skip a purchase in 2019 and await the arrival of newer models in 2020. That being said, here are all the iPhone 12 rumors, features, specs and release date info you need to know.

iPhone 12 Design

Apple would likely be paying close attention to the clamors of customers requesting for an iPhone 12 design overhaul. As it turns out, a report claims that the new design may include an iPhone 4-like metal frame. This may increase the production costs for Apple, possibly raising the end price for customers, but it should definitely give an aesthetic bump in the process.

As for how far Apple will alter the notch, there are conflicting reports regarding this. One of them states that the iPhone 12 design might include the front-facing camera and Face ID components housed inside the top bezel. A separate report claims that while the notch might still be present, it will be smaller in size. The iPhone 12 design change might also include wider antenna lines, but it should serve another purpose, which we’ll get to in a bit.

iPhone 12 Display

With the new design, comes a potential change in the iPhone 12 display, but it’s not going to be limited to just a single model. Following its ‘three model’ launch strategy, Apple is said to unveil three handsets in varying screen sizes, with a rumor stating that all three of them will feature OLED screens. This makes the iPhone 11 possibly the last iPhone to ship with an LCD panel, but don’t get too happy just yet, because these rumors could take a face turn at any moment. Coming back to the rumored iPhone 12 display sizes, the dimensions have been given below.

iPhone 12 (successor to the iPhone 11) - 6.1-inch screen

iPhone 12 Pro (successor to the iPhone 11 Pro) - 5.4-inch screen

iPhone 12 Pro Max (successor to the iPhone 11 Pro Max) - 6.7-inch screen

As you can tell, all three versions are expected to ship with different display sizes than their predecessors and that’s not all. It’s rumored that all three iPhone 12 models will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. Now pair that with an improved OLED screen and you’ll have a buttery smooth experience while viewing ‘eye candy’ content with vivid colors and wider contrasts. Also, it’s possible the refresh rate will seamlessly switch between 60Hz to 120Hz to conserve battery life, according to a separate rumor.

iPhone 12 Specs

If you thought the A13 Bionic fueling the latest iPhone 11 series was powerful, then the A14 should take that performance into overdrive mode. For the sake of keeping the chipset name consistent, we’ll refer to the next-gen silicon as A14 Bionic. The A14 Bionic is said to be made on TSMC’s 5nm FinFET EUV process. According to extra details, we should expect between 6-12 percent efficiency improvements as well as 14-17 percent performance improvements from the upcoming SoC. Hopefully, Apple should make adjustments to the new silicon to deliver even more performance while drawing less power, so we’re excited to see what comes in 2020.

Remember when we talked about the wider antenna lines at the beginning of our iPhone 12 rumor roundup? That’s going to be for uninterrupted 5G support, as well as better reception. According to rumors, all three iPhone 12 models will get 5G support, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem expected to found underneath the hood, supporting both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands for excellent coverage. Apple’s newly revived partnership with Qualcomm is what will make this possible until the iPhone maker comes up with a custom 5G modem design, which may take several years to complete.

The insides are also expected to change, with the logic boards expected to increase in size, possibly to accommodate newer technologies, bigger battery and of course, a 5G modem. The internal change is said to cost slightly higher due to the complex fabrication process, suggesting that customers may end up paying more, even for the base iPhone 12 model. Sadly, for now, this is all the info we have regarding the iPhone 12 specs, but there’s more on the horizon.

iPhone 12 Camera

Looking at how the iPhone 11 outperformed the Pixel 4 in the optics department, we only have high hopes from the iPhone 12 camera. It isn’t clear if Apple will be adding more lenses at the back, but we hope the technology giant gains inspiration from this concept video, which shows a quadruple rear camera setup for the iPhone 12. A ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensor might be added to the rear configuration, giving both the 2020 iPad Pro and iPhone 12 camera some AR-related upgrades in the process. Keep in mind that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is currently sitting on third-place of DxOMark’s camera leaderboards, which only raises our hopes that Apple will attempt to improve the imaging prowess of the iPhone 12 camera.

iPhone 12 Release Date

It’s possible Apple schedules an iPhone 12 release date during the second week of September. For the iPhone 11, the keynote was held on September 10, so keep your calendars marked for 2020.

Like we said earlier, there’s lots more to be excited about, especially if you’ll be wanting to make an upgrade next year. We’ll continue to update you guys on the latest iPhone 12 rumors, features, specs, release date and so much more, so stay tuned.

