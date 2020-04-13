2020 iPhone 12 Design to Resemble New iPad Models, With Flat Stainless Steel Edges Expected to Be Part of the Change

A change was always going to be expected when talking about the 2020 iPhone 12 design, as a previous report from Ming-Chi Kuo talked about a radical difference in appearance, as well as the addition of an iPhone 4-like metal frame to the chassis. However, there’s more news on the horizon, with fresh info stating how these new models will resemble Apple’s latest iPad lineup. If that’s the case, we’re sure to look forward to these new devices and how they’ll look in real life.

Instead of the Sloping Edges That We See on Current-Gen Models, Flatter Displays Are to Be Expected; Cheaper HomePod Also Arriving Later This Year

According to Bloomberg, people familiar with crucial information have provided new findings on the 2020 iPhone 12 design change. In addition to seeing 5G support on all four models later this year, Bloomberg reports that the new design will take inspiration from the iPads and that at least two versions will sport flat stainless steel edges instead of the current curved design. Additionally, we can expect the iPhone 12 family to sport more sharply rounded corners like the iPad Pro range that was introduced back in 2018.

2020 iPhone 12 Launch Could Be Delayed to December or Later Due to COVID-19-Related Lockdowns, Says New Report

While that sounds very exciting, the launch timeline is still undecided for now. That’s because according to a previous report, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected in October, while the less expensive members of Apple’s flagship handset range may be released much earlier. Since the cheaper iPhone 12 models will feature fewer cameras and a less premium build, they might be much easier to assemble and ship out.

Apart from the 2020 iPhone 12 design change, Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper HomePod for a release later this year, along with the company’s Tile-like AirTags that will help users locate missing or misplaced items. When it comes to releases, we can expect a few of them from the California-based giant, and like always we’ll continue to update you on the latest, so stay tuned.

Source: Bloomberg

