iPhone 12, iPhone SE 2 Launch Totaling Five New Models Rumored for 2020

Apple’s 2020 launch strategy as far as its iPhones are concerned just got a major revision from a renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Previously, when he stated that the California-based giant was expected to launch three 5G-ready iPhone 12 models and one low-cost iPhone SE 2 option, the new report now predicts a total of five models for next year. Four will hail from the iPhone 12 family and one iPhone SE 2 variant will be available. In short, there’s probably going to be an iPhone for every possible pricing bracket.

All Four iPhone 12 Models Will Get 5G Support; Differences Will Be Seen in the Camera Department

Kuo now states that the iPhone 12 launch will comprise up of the following models.

iPhone 13 May Launch Without Lightning Port in 2021; Apple Not Switching to USB-C for iPhone 12 in 2020?

One 5.4-inch low-cost model

One 6.1-inch low-cost model

One 6.1-inch premium model

One 6.1-inch premium model

A previous report provided the same details, stating that two iPhone 12 models will belong to the low-cost category, while the remaining will cement their position in the premium segment, offering more features and understandably, a higher price tag. All models are expected to tout OLED screens, with the primary differences appearing when measuring the display sizes and the number of cameras. The pricier iPhone 12 models are expected to come with rear triple camera setups that will also include ToF units. The less expensive models; they’ll offer a dual-rear-camera setup.

In terms of design, Kuo states that the new models will resemble the iPhone 4, a remark which he made in an earlier report. As for the iPhone SE 2, it’s rumored to arrive at the end of March 2020 and will most likely be accompanied by a $399 starting price. For 2021, the analyst from TF International predicts that Apple is planning to release a larger, full-screen iPhone SE 2 Plus, along with an iPhone 13 family that may not feature a Lightning port, or any other charging port for that matter, providing a wireless experience for users.

It certainly looks as if Apple is targeting nearly every price segment for 2020 with its iPhone 12 and iPhone SE 2 launch. For 2021, the company is rumored to take some interesting decisions, but for now, we’ll advise that you treat this information with a pinch of salt and wait for more details to come forth.

At the same time, if you wish to know more regarding the iPhone 12, do check out our detailed rumored roundup, which will be updated over time.

Source: 9to5Mac

Products mentioned in this post iPhone SE

USD 144.18 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.