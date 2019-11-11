2020 iPad Pro, iPhone 12 Camera May Include AR Sensor; 2021 May See AR Headset Launch

Apple has been hard at work backing the fundamentals of AR and it plans to upgrade both hardware and services by introducing changes to the 2020 iPad Pro camera, but why stop there? According to the latest report, the iPhone 12 camera is also said to receive an AR sensor like the iPad Pro, and if that wasn’t enough, it looks like Apple’s AR headset launch might happen much sooner.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro Camera Would Help Users View Digital Information Through Their Surroundings

The new iPad Pro camera at the back for the year 2020 is expected to include two sensors instead of one and might include a small hole for the 3D system. This addition should allow users to create 3D-dimensional objects, structures and more. That’s not all, because, during the same year, Apple is expected to include the same feature in the iPhone 12 camera.

Apple’s 2020 handset range is set to include 5G-ready models, with Qualcomm expected to provide Snapdragon X55 shipments. Bloomberg reports that people who knew about Apple’s plan requested to remain anonymous. Ming-Chi Kuo also reported earlier that the iPhone 12 lineup is said to receive camera upgrades and it looks like one of those changes might be the addition of that new AR sensor.

Additionally, Apple’s AR headset launch is said to take place in 2021 or 2022. The product will apparently combine both VR and AR applications which should be focused on providing a seamless experience while gaming, media consumption and while conducting meetings. The successor of the AR headset is said to arrive in 2023 and is expected to be even lighter. Now we’ve all heard that 2020 was said to be the year when the AR headset launch was due right? Well, according to a person familiar with the matter, Apple has pushed back the unveiling timeline, possibly because the company wants to focus on improving the product, the software and the services it intends on providing.

It should also be noted that Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri has hinted that a 2019 iPad Pro isn’t going to happen, and although we continue to see leaks of a new tablet with a triple rear camera array, looks like something along the lines will be unveiled next year. To conclude, whatever products or upgrades, whether it’s in the form of an iPad Pro camera, the iPhone 12 design or an AR headset launch that we don’t see in 2019 or even 2020, they’ll definitely materialize in the coming years, so stay tuned for more updates.

