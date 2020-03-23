2020 iPhone 12 Camera to Sport Larger Sensors, Better Image Stabilization; 2022 Models to Feature Persicope Lens

In the latest report, the larger 6.7-inch iPhone, also known as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for now, is expected to feature multiple camera sensors for this year. One improved attribute of these sensors is that they will be bigger in size, allowing more light to get captured, resulting in improved image quality. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about such upgrades coming to the 2020 iPhone 12 camera and it doesn’t look like it will be the last. Fortunately, these fresh optics details are quite salivating to read about so let us not wait any unnecessary time and get started.

2020 iPhone 12 Camera to Also Include Sensor-Shift Stabilization, a Feature That Could Be Present in at Least Two Models From in 2021

The report comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, who says in the latest research note that the iPhone 12 series will see a major improvement when it comes to the camera side of things. One addition to the cameras will be sensor-shift image stabilization, which has been mentioned before, and it’s expected that the ultrawide camera could feature hardware stabilization. To remind you, all ultrawide cameras on the iPhone 11 series rely on EIS, or Electronic Image Stabilization, not hardware stabilization.

iPhone 12 With 5.4-inch Display Might Sport OLED From BOE, Not Samsung, as Apple Looks to Diversify

Kuo has also mentioned that sensor-shift image stabilization might arrive for two or three iPhone 13 models in 2021. This is the same year where the analyst has predicted that the series will ship without a Lightning port, implying that the charging port might be exempted from this lineup entirely. Also, for 2022, Apple is expected to use a periscope lens, meaning that the iPhone series will come will significantly improved levels of optical zoom.

Kuo believes that the periscope lens will be designed by Apple in partnership with Taiwanese supplier Genius Electronic Optical, so if such a collaboration exists, we’ll get to know about it in the future. Sadly, that’s still more than 24 months away, so for now, we’ll have no choice but to wait and see the number of improvements the 2020 iPhone 12 camera brings to the table.

In case you didn’t know, Apple is expected to unveil four iPhone 12 models for this year, and that’s excluding the iPhone 9 and rumored iPhone 9 Plus launch for this year. Looking at what we have in store for this year, Apple has some exciting releases lined up this year, so stay tuned.

Source: MacRumors