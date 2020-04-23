iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max Could Get Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion Display; Cheaper Models Could Stick to Regular 60Hz Panels

With four iPhone 12 models expected to arrive later this year, Apple will be breaking down the lineup in two affordable variants, followed by two ultra-premium versions. Naturally, the two ultra-premium versions are the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and apart from the upgraded specs, the increased number of cameras, and a more luxurious build, there’s something else Apple could incorporate in order to differentiate these pricier handsets. That happens to be a 120Hz ProMotion display, followed by another change.

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Could Also Support mmWave Connectivity, Unlike the Cheaper Ones

Yet again, there’s something else setting apart the iPhone 12 family. The upcoming models have been rumored to feature a 120Hz refresh rate, along with variable refresh rate technology support. This would allow the upcoming iPhones to quickly switch between the refresh rate depending on what was being viewed on the display to conserve battery life. Unfortunately, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman believes that this 120Hz ProMotion technology will only arrive for the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, meaning that less expensive versions will stick to 60Hz.

Latest Leaked Image Shows iPhone 12 Pro’s Triple Lens Camera Setup with LiDAR Scanner

We certainly hope that isn’t the case, because if it is, it would mean customers would have to spend the extra money to experience that crisp, buttery smooth display. Another feature that could set the iPhone 12 models apart is 5G band support. The less expensive iPhone 12 models could support sub-6GHz 5G networks, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could support much faster mmWave networks.

While all models are expected to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modems, mmWave network support can be attained by adding more antennas. Apple will probably leave this out in the cheaper models for obvious cost reduction purposes. It should also be noted that mmWave 5G consumes more power, making it ideal to be found in the larger iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max as they will have bigger batteries.

While we should wait for Apple’s official keynote that is expected to happen in September later this year, Gurman is known for his accurate reporting. If that’s the case, we’ll be disappointed if we have to pay Apple more to experience a 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Source: iPhonehacks