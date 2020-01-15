iPhone 12 Specs Include OLEDs for All Models, but 6GB RAM for Two Variants

Some important iPhone 12 specs have been mentioned in the latest report, once again stating that all four models arriving later this year are expected to be treated to OLED screens. However, not all of them are going to be equal in other areas, with new information highlighting that only two versions will feature 6GB of RAM. Can you guess which models the report is talking about?

Two Premium Models Reportedly Being Treated to High-End Specs, but Expect to Pay a Premium for These

A research note shared with MacRumors from analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah detail an ‘all OLED’ affair as far as the iPhone 12 specs go. All four models sporting a high-end display have been mentioned before too, although there have been separate reports stating that Apple might stick to an LCD panel seeing as how the iPhone 11 ended up being a success story for the company. The latest research note has other predictions mentioned too, particularly where the iPhone 12 specs may differ in other branches.

Apple’s 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Could Feature Same Size as an iPhone 8, but Will Tout Radical Design Change, Face ID, More

The two more expensive models are expected to feature 6GB of RAM, while the less costly variants might offer 4GB RAM. The cheaper versions are also rumored to feature a dual-camera setup at the back, as opposed to the triple-camera hardware for the two premium versions, so customers should be prepared to shell out more money if they want to get the best of what the iPhone 12 lineup has to offer. The presence of 6GB RAM being a part of the iPhone 12 specs has been reported before, stating before that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature more memory.

In case you want to know what Apple’s expected to launch later this year, given below is an overview, along with the rumored display sizes.

One 5.4-inch low-cost model (might have a similar size to the iPhone 8)

One 6.1-inch low-cost model

One 6.1-inch premium model

One 6.7-inch premium model

The popularity of these models should not only stem from the fact that these will tout a radical design change as well as an iPhone 4-like aesthetic, but also the fact that these will be the first from Apple to provide 5G support. Both sub-6GHz and mmWave-supported models are expected to arrive on schedule, with no delays expected, so Apple could witness a tremendous surge in sales during the second half of this year.

Of course, there’s still some time remaining for the 2020 iPhone keynote to kick off, so if you want to catch up on what Apple could release this year, plus some additional iPhone 12 specs, be sure to check out our detailed roundup.

