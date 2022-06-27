Ubisoft Will Attend Gamescom 2022

Ubisoft announced today that it will attend Gamescom 2022 (August 24-28 at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany), unlike other major publishers like Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, and Sony which recently confirmed their absence from the German gaming fair.

Ubisoft was noticeably absent from all of the Summer Game Fest showcases. However, it has a large lineup of upcoming games to show and it seems like it has chosen Gamescom 2022 as the most appropriate venue to do so. Announced games include the free-to-play games The Division Heartland, XDefiant, Ghost Recon Frontline, Project Q; the mobile games The Division Mobile, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile; the VR games Assassin's Creed VR, Splinter Cell VR; the premium games The Settlers, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, Assassin's Creed Infinity, Beyond Good & Evil 2, open world Star Wars game, and Splinter Cell Remake. Then there are a few rumored titles, such as Assassin's Creed Rift, a sequel to Immortals: Fenyx Rising, a new 2.5D Prince of Persia game in development at Ubisoft Montpellier, and The Crew 3.

Assassin's Creed Rift is expected to be unveiled at a special event scheduled to broadcast at some point in September. The game could be released in this fiscal year (before the end of March 2023) alongside others that have been expressly confirmed by Ubisoft, such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and Skull & Bones. The latter game in development at Ubisoft Singapore appears to be on the verge of a re-reveal, which could take place in July according to Tom Henderson. Skull & Bones was even rated by the ESRB last week for PC, Stadia, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.