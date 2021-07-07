Assassin’s Creed Infinity Live Online Game Service Will Connect Individual Games With Different Feel and Setting – Report

Ubisoft is working on Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a live online game service for their popular franchise, according to rumors circulating online.

As reported on Bloomberg by the reliable Jason Schreier, the European publisher is currently working on a massive online platform that will evolve over time, connecting games that will have different settings. According to a Ubisoft spokeswoman, the new service will exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach.

Whereas previous Assassin’s Creed games each unfolded in specific historical settings such as ancient Greece or Ptolemaic Egypt, Infinity will contain multiple settings with room to expand to others in the months and years following its debut, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a project under development. Individual games on the platform might look and feel different, but they will all be connected.

The development of Assassin's Creed Infinity is also bringing some other changes. According to Jason Schreier, the Montreal and Quebec teams, which worked on separate entries in the series in the past, will not collaborate on the live service, with Ubisoft Quebec taking charge of the franchise. This change will also help the franchise evolve in a more collaborative manner.

For Assassin’s Creed Infinity, this tradition will also change. In April, Ubisoft unified the Montreal and Quebec teams. Now, they will collaborate on Infinity, and each will have its own creative director, but Quebec will take charge of the franchise. There has long been a rivalry between the two studios that has at times turned acrimonious, according to people familiar with the matter, so this shift may cause some headaches. The organizational change is designed to help the franchise “evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft,” the spokeswoman said.

The past few entries in the Assassin’s Creed series like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla already featured plenty of live service elements, so this reveal is hardly surprising. Still, Assassin’s Creed Infinity can potentially bring quite a few changes to the popular franchise, so it will be very interesting to see where the series will be going in the future.