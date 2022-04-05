Rainbow Six Mobile Announced by Ubisoft as Free to Play Tactical FPS

The mobile version of Rainbow Six has been some sort of inevitability when you consider the success of Call of Duty Mobile. It would only be fair for Ubisoft to try and take some of the cake that CoDM has enjoyed for years. As such, here we are with their latest announcement, Rainbow Six Mobile.

This game aims to be a new free-to-play, tactical first-person shooter mobile game from the renowned Rainbow Six franchise, for iOS and Android devices on the App Store and Google Play. The announcement trailer for the game can be seen below:

The game is led by a new and dedicated team at Ubisoft Montreal. The game is set to deliver an experience akin to the ones seen in Rainbow Six Siege from mobile devices. Players will face off in 5v5 Player-vs-Player (PvP) matches in the core game mode: Attack vs. Defense.

Attackers will deploy observation drones to gain intel and strategically breach through destructible walls, floors, and ceilings, while defenders will barricade all entry points and use spy cameras or traps to secure their location. Players will have to use teamwork tactics and experience the thrill of intense close-quarter combat as they alternate between attacking and defending to win it all.

Players will have access to highly trained operators from the Rainbow Six universe, each equipped with their own unique skill set, weapons, and gadgetry. The game will also reintroduce iconic maps from Rainbow Six Siege, including Bank and Border, and feature PvP game modes such as Secure Area and Bomb.

To add to the announcement, Ubisoft has also stated that players can now sign up for a chance to participate in upcoming tests on the game's website. Rainbow Six Mobile has been developed and optimized for mobile platforms, with exclusive modes and customizable controls to fit players’ level of comfort to play on the go.