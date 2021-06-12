Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Unveiled in Stunning Trailer; Launches in 2022 for PC and Next-Gen

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was unveiled as the grand finale of the Ubisoft Forward conference for E3 2021. The game, announced a few years ago and in development at Massive Entertainment, will launch on PC, next-gen consoles, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna sometime next year.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience.

In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.