The Crew 3 Will Be Called Motorfest, Datamined Information Confirms

It has been some time since the release of The Crew 2, the latest entry in the open-world racing game series by Ubisoft and Ivory Tower, and it seems like the series will soon make its comeback on PC and consoles with a brand new game.

As reported by Insider Gaming, the unannounced Ubisoft title known as Project Orlando is The Crew Motorfest, the next entry in the racing series. The yet-to-be-revealed game's name has been confirmed via datamining by @ScriptLeaksR6.

Project Orlando is named The Crew Motorfest pic.twitter.com/U4svYZbKNq — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) January 26, 2023

This isn't the first time we heard about The Crew Motorfest, as earlier rumors suggested this would be the name of the next entry in the racing series by Ubisoft and Ivory Tower. The project originally started as DLC for the second entry in the series but became something bigger during development. The project is now said to be powered by a new engine and to be set on the Hawaii Island of Oahu. As Ubisoft has yet to reveal the game, however, we have to take this information with a grain of salt.

The latest entry in the series is the aforementioned The Crew 2, which is far from being the best racing game released in recent times, as the game's huge amount of content ends up feeling the same and ultimately boring, as highlighted by Chris in his review.

Boring is essentially a core issue that plagues every iteration of That Ubisoft Game. Whether you're in a car, on a horse, on a boat or assassinating your way through Bolivia. It may be slightly more entertaining than other titles, there's still the issue of too much pointless busy work. Worse of all, there's little reason to ever become invested in even the core activities, bar progression for progression's sake.