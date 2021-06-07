Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Won’t Launch Until 2022, E3 Showing Not Happening

Were you holding out hope that the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake may still be slated to launch sometime soon? Well, I’ve got some bad news. Originally announced in late 2020, it seemed like the Prince of Persia Remake was on track and ready to ship in early 2021, but negative reaction to the game’s less-than-stunning visual upgrade drove Ubisoft to delay the game twice, once to March 2021, and then indefinitely. Well, the PoP Remake team has provided an update, and now it seems we won’t be seeing the game until 2022.

A message from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

Hello Prince of Persia fans! Ubisoft Forward is around the corner and we wanted to use this time to thank you for the amount of support you have shown us in the past year. As you might have already read, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be in Ubisoft Forward. We are making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet. We will share an update as soon as we are ready. Until then, we wanted to express our appreciation for your continuous support, as well as your patience with us on our journey. We're looking forward to the moment when we will be able to share more with you!

2022 is a pretty significant delay for a game that seemed to be all-but-done when it was first revealed back in late 2020. It sure seems like Ubisoft has decided a mere spit and polish isn’t going to save the game, and is working on more of a full revamp. If so, good – Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is one of Ubisoft’s signature games, and its remake deserves all the love it can get.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been announced for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Hopefully, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 are added to that list by the time it arrives in 2022!