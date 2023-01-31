The Crew Motorfest Announced, Insider Testing Program Kicks off Tomorrow

Rumors have been floating around for a while that a new entry in Ubisoft’s The Crew open-world racing franchise was on the way, and today it was confirmed. Developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower, The Crew Motorfest takes the races to the Hawaiian island of O‘ahu, although it looks like the action is returning to the ground, as the game’s first teaser trailer only features cars, SUVs, and other wheeled vehicles (The Crew 2 featured planes and watercraft as well). You can check out said teaser trailer, below.

Ubisoft will be testing out The Crew Motorfest prior to launch via an Insider Program, which launches tomorrow. Ubisoft is promising several phases to this early access period – four in total – prior to the game’s full launch. You can learn more about the Insider Program from the devs at Ubisoft Ivory Tower, below.

You can register for The Crew Motorfest Insider Program here. Here’s the game’s official description…

The New Chapter of The Crew Franchise - The Crew Motorfest builds on the legacy of The Crew franchise to make it the best open world action-driving experience in the series. Get ready to race through the city streets of Honolulu, go down the ashy volcano slopes, adventure deep in the lush rainforest, drift along the curvy mountain roads, or just chill down on the sunny beach.

The Crew Motorfest drifts onto PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Luna sometime in 2023. The Insider Program kicks off tomorrow (February 1).