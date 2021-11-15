Beyond Good & Evil 2 is Still Several Years Away From Release – Rumor

Beyond Good & Evil 2 continues to be in development, but is also apparently several years away.

Following the recent report from Tom Henderson regarding a possible imminent cancellation of the project, a developer reached out to the leaker, stating that the game continues to be in development but is still several years away. Apparently, the game won't be seeing the light of day until 2024, 2025 at the earliest.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development - "it's still several years away" said 1 developer that reached out after my BG&E2 tweets. I've heard of 2024-2025 date thrown around a bit. pic.twitter.com/OJdAQIEwrx — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 14, 2021

Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been announced back in 2008, but we have seen very little of the game. Last week, Tom Henderson shared a report saying that the game is suffering a development crisis from a lack of creative direction that worsened after Michel Ancel left in September 2020. Some developers believe that the project will be canceled soon.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 - The game is suffering a development crisis from a lack of creative direction since the title went into development, which was worsened by Michael Ancel's departure from the studio in September 2020. What's worse, is that the game currently doesn't fit with Ubisoft's future ambitions and goals with future titles. The game has been described as "Skull & Bones 2.0" and although the game hasn't been canned officially, some developers believe it's a matter of time before it is.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is in development for yet to be announced platforms. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.