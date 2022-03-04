The Settlers Release Delayed Indefinitely, Says Ubisoft

The reboot of real-time strategy city building game The Settlers had a troubled development phase, that's for sure. It was announced almost four years ago at Gamescom 2018, where we had the chance to preview the upcoming title.

Then the developers went dark until very recently when The Settlers got a Closed Beta test and a release date scheduled for March 17th. Once again, though, fans will have to wait longer than anticipated because Ubisoft postponed the game indefinitely.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.5.0.1 PC Update to Introduce Stability and Game Performance Improvements

The recent Closed Beta was a great opportunity for all participating players to share valuable feedback regarding the current state of the game, and we'd like to thank you for your involvement. As we went through this feedback, it became clear to our team that the quality wasn't yet in line with the team's vision. Therefore, we took the decision to postpone the launch of the game to a later date. The additional time will be used to further improve the game and push quality as our main priority for all our players. We will keep you updated in due time and give you more details on the next milestones for The Settlers.

Here's an official overview of what we know about The Settlers.