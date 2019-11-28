Save up to 40% on Tile Trackers, Deals Starting from Just $12.99

Looking to buy a Tile tracker? Today's your lucky day as Black Friday 2019 unleashes a plethora of deals on the best tracker around.

Tile Mate for Just $12.99, 4-Pack for Just $34.99, 4-Pack Combo for Just $29.99, Save up to 40% on Black Friday 2019

It's easy to lose things these days and that's why products like Tile exist. It's a simple Bluetooth tracker which you can attach with your beloved belonging and then simply track it using your smartphone or tablet. Even if the device is not in range, the Tile community is so vast that if another user walks past your Tile, it will piggyback its location to Tile's servers so that you know exactly where your lost belonging is. You can attach a Tile to your AirPods, your bag, your wallet, or even your car if you are feeling daring enough. Simple press of a button and the Tile will start to ring.

Thanks to Black Friday 2019, there are a handful of deals on the Tile Mate, and you can buy the tracker in a variety of ways, including a 4-pack or a 4-pack combo with different models. The point is, you can save up to 40% on a Tile and we wouldn't recommend missing this deal at all if you really love to keep track of your belongings.

Buy Tile Mate (2018) - 1 Pack - Was $29.99, now just $19.99

Buy Tile Mate (2018) - 4 Pack - Was $49.99, now just $34.99

Buy Tile Mate (2018) and Tile Slim (2016) - 4 Pack (2 x Mate, 2 x Slim) - Was $49.99, now just $29.99

