SanDisk 512GB microSD Card Sees the Black Friday Effect, Discounted to $63 [Was $100]

Grab reliable memory this Black Friday 2019 in the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSD card for just $63. This deal will expire soon.

Grab the SanDisk 512GB microSD Card Today and Expand Your Phone, Tablet or Camera's Storage Immediately

SanDisk microSD cards don't need any sort of introduction at all. They're fast, they are reliable, and they are the best in the business in doing what they do - expand the memory of anything that can take in a microSD card.

Today, if you are looking to add 512 extra gigabytes of storage to your phone, tablet, camera or even a drone, then you can do so at a heavily discounted price. That price, ladies and gentlemen is just $63.99 and will remain so for the next few hours.

Hurry up right now if you wish to pick up the SanDisk 512GB microSD card for yourself right now.

Buy SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - Was $100, now just $63.99

