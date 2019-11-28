Black Friday 2019 Deal: Powerbeats Pro Discounted to $199 [Was $250]
Brand new Powerbeats Pro now discounted to just $199 in every color. Pick them up today and save $50.
Powerbeats Pro Discounted to $199 for Black Friday 2019 and it's a Great Deal for Gym-Goers
Do you want the same pairing convenience of the AirPods without getting the AirPods? You actually have an option in the Powerbeats Pro which happen to be discounted for Black Friday 2019. The price is down to just $199, which represents a discount of $50.
Just like the second-generation AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro feature the same H1 chip, even better battery life at 9 hours and an ear-fit which you won't even find with the AirPods Pro. These are essentially earphones for the gym-goers but you can use them anyway you like. The real icing on the cake is the fact that every single color option is discounted today.
Grab the deal while it's hot. We know you want to.
Buy Powerbeats Pro - Totally Wireless Earphones - Was $249, now just $199
