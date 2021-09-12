What to Expect From Apple’s September 14 Event – Everything You Need to Know

Apple is set to host its 'California Streaming' event on September 14 in which it will announce upgrades to its existing products. We are expecting the company to introduce the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models along with a redesigned Apple Watch and the AirPods 3. There is a lot more the company could potentially announce, so scroll down to read more details on what we can expect from the event next week.

Apple will take center stage on Tuesday, September 14 to announce its latest upgrades to the iPhone, Apple Watch, and much more. Just like last year, the Apple event is digital-only. We are hearing details on the upcoming products for months, so we have a pretty good idea of what you can expect.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Models

Apple will announce four models of the iPhone this year - the standard iPhone 13 with a 6.1-inch display, iPhone 13 mini with a 5.4-inch display, iPhone 13 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and the mighty iPhone 13 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. While the design is pretty much the same as the iPhone 12 series, there are a few changes that you should know of.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to be a little thicker than the iPhone 12 and it will arrive with new color options. It is rumored that Apple will introduce the new Bronze color and new Black color on the 'Pro' models which will be darker than the Graphite. The standard iPhone 13 models will potentially come with a new Pink color. Externally, the Side button, mute switch, and Volume buttons will be a bit lower. In addition, the major design variation is associated with the camera module as it will increase in size and the camera bump will be bigger as well. On the standard models, the cameras will be positioned diagonally instead of vertically.

On the front, we are expecting a smaller notch with improved Face ID as the speaker will move to the top of the display. The device will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. Thanks to the LTPO technology, the iPhone 13 series could feature an Always-On display. In order to bolster the higher refresh rate, Apple is rumored to use bigger batteries. On that note, the iPhone 13 series is also expected to arrive with faster wired charging up to 25W. In addition, it is possible that flagships will house reverse wireless charging capabilities.

In addition, the iPhone 13 will be powered by the new 5nm A15 chipset which will deliver faster performance and better battery life. In addition, Qualcomm's X60 modems will provide better 5G coverage while mmWave will be offered in more countries. In addition, the iPhone 13 series will feature the latest WiFi 6E specification.

In terms of camera, rumors suggest that the iPhone is getting new and updated features. An enhanced telephoto lens is what we are expecting from the company for the Pro models. The Pro models of the devices will come with autofocus and enhanced f/1.8 aperture for low-light shots. The Sensor-Shift stabilization will now be available on all four models of the iPhone 13.

Apple will also introduce a new cinematic video mode which will offer Portrait mode for video along with the addition of ProRes. There will be new camera filters with better object precision. Lastly, the company could improve Night Mode on the iPhone 13 for better low-light photography.

The flagships are also rumored to come with support for storage up to 1TB, jumping up from the current 512GB capacity. There are a lot of features left uncovered which will be announced on stage at Apple's iPhone 13 event on September 14.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch is undergoing a major design change since its initial launch. The Series 7 will now feature flat edges and a flat display to look more like the latest iPhone lineup. Apple is seemingly bringing the boxier look and feel to its entire lineup.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will come in two new sizes - 41mm and 45mm. The larger display is all thanks to flat edges and thinner bezels all around. Moreover, the new lamination technique will allow the display to be much closer to the surface which will improve the overall user experience. As for internals, the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature the new S7 chip which is smaller in size. The smaller size will allow Apple to house a bigger battery and new internals. We are also expecting a new wireless connectivity technology along with an improved version of the U1 Ultra Wideband chip.

Other than this, Apple is working on new and exclusive watch faces for the Series 7. Apple is also introducing new "Time to Run" and "Audio Meditations" features with the upcoming flagship smartwatch. Due to the complex redesign and display issues, Apple was having a hard time ramping up production. It was recently covered that the issues have been resolved and the wearable is ready to enter mass production.

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 will be Apple's affordable earbuds which will be potentially updated on September 14 at the company's iPhone 13 event. The AirPods 3 will receive a design overhaul as the stem would get shorter and the overall look will revolve around the company's high-end AirPods Pro. It is yet to be unveiled if the AirPods 3 will feature silicon tips or if Apple will go with the tip-less design.

Since the stem will reduce in size, so will the charging case. It will look similar to the AirPods Pro case which will be wireless charging compatible. Apple might potentially enhance the battery life with the use of an updated wireless chip and internal hardware. However, we do not expect Apple to add Noise Cancellation.

New Software Updates

Alongside new hardware upgrades, Apple will also release iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Given Apple's pattern, macOS Monterey might be released sometime later after the iOS 15 rollout. The new updates could arrive as soon as September 15, so be sure to stick around.

This is all we are expecting from Apple at its iPhone 13 event on September 14. Apple has a lot of other products inline like the new redesigned MacBook Pro models, iPad mini 6, M1X Mac mini, and iPad 9. We will share more details on these products as soon as we have further information.

Apple's live stream is now available on the company's YouTube channel and will start on its devised date. What are you most looking forward to at Apple's iPhone 13 event on September 14? Let us know in the comments.